El Campo ISD students will spend less time at school next year, but need to wake up a little earlier with the new 2021-2022 district calendar approved by the school board at its February meeting.
The approved calendar has a 7:50 a.m. start time and 2 p.m. early release on Mondays for students. The new calendar has a start date of Aug. 11 and a May 26 end date.
In previous years, the district’s early release days were Fridays.
“As a committee, we just decided that Mondays were better days (for early release),” El Campo Middle School teacher Kim Perry said. “The majority of our professional development days are scheduled on Mondays, therefore, we weren’t losing any instructional minutes.”
This school year, the first bell rings at 7:55 a.m. and the school day begins at 8 a.m. District leaders do not anticipate the earlier start time will affect bus-riding students, as the buses typically arrive at school by 7:30 daily.
Texas school districts are required to have a minimum of 75,600 operational minutes, from the first to last school bell, during the school year. Next year’s calendar includes 77,190 minutes of instructional time, compared to 78,570 minutes in this year’s calendar. This year’s calendar has 176 student class days built in and next year’s calendar has 174.
“When you break that down and look at instructional days, that’s 187 teacher days and there are 174 student instructional days,” Perry said.
ECISD trustees approved the new calendar in a 5-0 vote on Feb. 23, with Vice President Anthony Dorotik and trustee Dennis Rawlings absent.
Through Aug. 31, Superintendent Bob Callaghan was granted authority to hire personnel without calling a board meeting and getting board approval. This practice has been exercised by ECISD during the last few years to expedite annual hiring before the new school year.
With this motion, “we don’t have to wait a full calendar month for a board meeting to offer people employment,” Callaghan said. “In that period of time, we could potentially lose really quality applicants, and we don’t necessarily want to weight the board down with emergency meetings.”
Callaghan plans to still update the board regularly on the new hires, he said. The motion excludes principals and some administrative positions.
“Hiring teachers in particular is very competitive,” Board President James Russell said.
The board unanimously approved a waiver request to the Texas Education Agency for the days missed due to Winter Storm Uri, which were Feb. 16 through Feb. 19. The board also approved a resolution to pay contract employees and hourly wage staff for the work days missed during the closure.
Callaghan’s current three-year district contract was extended in a unanimous vote. His contract is set to last through 2024. No discussion or action was taken on Callaghan’s salary.
“Superintendent contract decisions are typically done in January or February, administrators in March, and teaching staff in April,” Callaghan told the newspaper.
ECISD’s contract with Polasek Construction was increased by $70,000 for renovations of a Northside Elementary special education classroom. The board first discussed a change order with Polasek, which is contracted to build the Ricebird Weight Room, for this project in November.
• Also at the meeting:
• Trustees voted unanimously to hire Northside teacher Shelby Gadeke as the district’s new instructional coach for the upcoming school year.
• The district’s Emergency Operations Plan was approved unanimously. The plan is required by the Texas State Safety Center.
