Twenty one bullets were fired into a home in the 500 block of South Washington in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, missing a man and a woman sleeping inside.
“(They) could very easily have been hit,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
The shooting, he added, appears to be retaliation, targeting a suspect in a drive-by shooting around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 in the 900 block of Cotton.
Christopher Jason Melchor, 20, of 311 Ave. G and John Puentes Jr., 20, of 502 Oscar were arrested in the Sunday case.
The two stand accused of firing six shots from a vehicle. “Nothing hit that we are aware of at this time,” Urban said of the first shooting.
Both men face charges of deadly conduct - discharging a firearm, a third degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 if convicted.
Melchor was also charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and warrants for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
Puentes posted a $15,000 bond and was released Sunday while Melchor remains held in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $20,000 in bonds.
There were two shooters in the South Washington Street attack, police say, but have not released any information on the suspects.
Anyone who saw who fired the shots on South Washington or anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
In a third incident, a firearm was used to threaten a person on the grounds of Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
“No shots were fired,” Urban said, adding it does not appear to be related to the other two cases.
