El Campo police are looking for a person who reportedly brought a gun to an El Campo Derby Doll’s fundraiser Thursday.
The Derby Doll’s Fall Meal fundraiser took place from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the El Campo High School front circle drive, 600 W. Norris.
“Supposedly, a female subject walked by the school when the Derby Dolls were having a fundraiser event. The female allegedly displayed a handgun to one or two of the students. It was not pointed at anyone. She was gone prior to the officers arriving,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said.
Police were alerted shortly after the incident and began their investigation.
Anyone who knows who the woman is or saw where she went to should call the El CAmpo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477. Information can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers P3 app as well.
El Campo ISD is increasing security protocols including the addition of two more school resource officers to campuses. However, SROs work 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during school hours while students are on campus.
“This was an after school fundraiser and caution should be exhibited. We do hire additional police presence when requested by the organizer or the group ... This was not a gathering where security might become a concern. Our school administration was on hand like is the general rule for an after-school activity,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
After the initial report was made to the police, El Campo ISD turned over their information to ECPD for their investigation.
“The school is not investigating any further and has turned the matter over to the police because the individual under investigation is not an El Campo ISD student. I have been in the business for 43 years and this is the first time I have experienced something like this. Vigilance, awareness and intelligence seem to be the prevailing winds,” Callaghan said.
