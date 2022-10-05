Gun sighted at ECHS fundraiser

El Campo police are looking for a person who reportedly brought a gun to an El Campo Derby Doll’s fundraiser Thursday.

The Derby Doll’s Fall Meal fundraiser took place from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the El Campo High School front circle drive, 600 W. Norris.

