An Eagle Lake man sits in the Wharton County Jail today accused of uploading child pornography to the Internet.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team assisted the Texas State Office of the Attorney General Child Exploitation Unit with the arrest on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Shannon Srubar. Camron Lee Wood, 32, of 2276 Valley Dr. in Eagle Lake was arrested within the Wharton city limits without incident.
The specifics of the case against Wood have not been released as of presstime other than the fact it involved a social media account.
The search warrant, which was served at Wood’s home located in Wharton County, followed the arrest made by officers acting on a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“During the execution of a search warrant, investigators found Wood to be in possession of images and videos of child pornography. When interviewed, Wood admitted to uploading, collecting and sharing files of child pornography,” according to a press release issued by the Attorney General’s Office.
Digital storage devices were seized during the search for additional examination.
Wood was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 on warrants for possession of child pornography and possession with the intent to promote child pornography. He remains there in lieu of $150,000 in bonds.
“We will always be willing to assist in any way we can when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of children,” Srubar said.
The arrest in the city of less than 4,000 people comes just weeks after former Louise coach Thomas Clay Hosman, an Eagle Lake resident, pleaded guilty to two counts of improper relationship with a child and six counts of invasive visual recording.
In the Hosman case, Louise ISD girls were recorded changing clothing, images which were uploaded to the Internet, a crime for which he received a 15-year prison sentence.
Additional charges against Hosman are still pending in Colorado County.
