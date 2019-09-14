To commemorate 9/11 on the El Campo Middle School campus, Principal Gary Figirova invited El Campo police to the campus, played patriotic music and had the US Flag on display.
ECMS art teacher Karleigh Krpec asked her students to watch a video on 9/11. We painted each student’s hand and they wrote in the palm of their hand who their ‘American Hero’ is,” she said. “All of them were so amazing ...This is the first time we have done this exercise and they really enjoyed it.”
Eight grader Jaylee Cantu said, “ It was cool and it was good that we got to put who our hero was. It made me realize that 9/11 was really important and it really changed people’s lives.”
