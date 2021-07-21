El Campo City Council reviewed volunteers serving on multiple city boards and commissions over the last two sessions, finalizing appointments Monday.
Appointed board members, with the year of their first appointment, are listed below. New appointments or reappointments are listed in italics:
City Development Corporation: Gary Raybon 2020, Larry Russell 2012, Anthony Garcia 2021, Joe Strack IV 2017 and Tommy Hitzfeld 2019.
Planning & Zoning:Holly Respondek - vice-chair 2020, Jim Van Antwerp 2021, John VonDerAu - chair 2013, Paul John Herrmann 2012, Nathan Drapela 2021, Linc Lutrik 2020 and D.B. Lundy 2017.
Board Of Adjustment: Ann Strarup - Alternate 2016, Ken Shanks 1999, Paul Soechting 1996, Fabian Rodriguez 2020, Blake Barger - Alternate 2021, Bobby Perez 2017 and Thomas Coblentz 2017.
Building Standards Commission: Nolan Chambless 2018, Greg Polasek 2018, Dennis Edwards 2018, Robert Garcia 2018, James L. Cannell 2018, Quinton Armstrong 2018, Gary Tupa 2018, Roy Rodriguez 2018 and Calvin Pfeil 2018.
Northside Board: John Hancock 2019, Tommy Hitzfeld 2018, Debbie Bacon 2020 and Mindi Snyder 2019.
The El Campo school district also makes appointments to the Northside board.
Parks, Recreation And Community Services Board:Lisa Raun 2018, Marilynn Sorrel 2018, Lori Saucedo 2020, Mark Pool 2018, Donnie Clapp 2018, Amy Rosenbush and Lee Ann Neel 2021.
Keep El Campo Beautiful Board: Drew Tidmore 2020, Bobby Perez 2018, Bill Smartt 2018, Angel Deleon 2021 and Hubert Kaiser 2018.
Grievance Board (each council makes an appointment to this board): Melvin Parker III, appointed by District 3 Councilman David Hodges 2020; Anthony Collins, appointed by At-large Councilman Phillip Miller 2021; Moises Rodrigues, appointed by District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez 2020; Gwen Johnson, appointed by District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris 2019; Jody Erwin, appointed by District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. 2020; David Cremeens, appointed by Mayor Chris Barbee 2018; and Richard Turner appointed by Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante 2021.
City Residential Development Board: John VonDerAu 2020, William Key 2020, Cuatro Strack 2020, Lance Lurker 2020, Edward Vallejo 2020, Chris Barbee 2020 and Philip Miller 2020.
Housing Authority Board: Wayne Clement 2016, Janie Delgado 1988, Yvette Garcia 1999, Charlotte Brown 2013 and Billie Jean Bram 2016.
Sheltering Committee: Renee Botelle 2021, Niesha Brown 2021, Chris Barbee 2021, Eugene Bustamante 2021 and Anisa Longoria Vasquez 2021.
Central Appraisal Board:Philip Miller 2019.
Houston-Galveston Area Council Board: Chris Barbee Primary 2020 and Eugene Bustamante Alternate 2021.
Museum Board: Chris Barbee 2018.
