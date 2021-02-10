Less than 200 people in Wharton County currently have an active case of COVID-19, the lowest number reported this year.
Of the 181 active cases, 65 are in El Campo, 45 in Wharton, 37 in East Bernard, six in Louise and one in Danevang.
“We continue to remain cautiously optimistic about this trend,” Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Tuesday.
Fatalities, however, remain a concern. “We have had another fatality reported, which brings the total to 71. We are working on getting more info on the deaths in our county. The State is reporting anywhere from 90-93, depending on the source,” Cenko said.
Why is under investigation.
