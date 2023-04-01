The El Campo ISD school board may return alternative students to school grounds and condense the district’s administration offices, but only if the price is right.

Trustees gave unanimous approval to start the bidding process to renovate the El Campo ISD Meadow Lane Resource Center, 2620 Meadow Lane, and add on to the administration building, 700 W. Norris.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.