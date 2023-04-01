The El Campo ISD school board may return alternative students to school grounds and condense the district’s administration offices, but only if the price is right.
Trustees gave unanimous approval to start the bidding process to renovate the El Campo ISD Meadow Lane Resource Center, 2620 Meadow Lane, and add on to the administration building, 700 W. Norris.
“These numbers are preliminary ... we feel that with (likely contractor bidding), the cost would be, to add another approximate 5,000 square feet of new construction, and renovate this (district administration) building, we’re looking at somewhere around $3.05 million and to renovate the (Meadow Lane Resource Center), we’re looking at $1.175 million, so a grand total of somewhere in the area of $4.25 million,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The district intends to pay for some, or all, of the work with federal grants.
“I share (Demetric Wells’) optimism that we could get to 50 percent, at a minimum, from ESSER (federal funding),” Callaghan added.
The plans submitted to the school board would renovate the Meadow Lane and move the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program or DAEP program, as well as the Alternative Learning Program, ALP, to the building just next to Northside Elementary and up the road from Myatt Elementary.
As it stands, DAEP “is an alternative education program for students who violate a district’s Student Code of Conduct or certain other offenses such as a felony offense,” as reported by Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code.
The district currently through DAEP and ALP enrolls around 50 students, as reported by district officials, and rents space at the Northside Education Facility on Fahrenthold Street for $30,000 a year.
Some school officials are located in Meadow Lane, and would be moved to the administration building after renovation, increasing the building’s footprint by expanding the board room and adding offices for the displaced district officials.
The school board also approved:
• A $160,965 purchase of 49 75-inch touch screen boards for Myatt and Northside elementaries from VTI of Longview. The purchase replaces some boards already at Myatt Elementary and expands them into Northside Elementary at the request of those campus principals.
• A $80,678 contract renewal from Germblast, a Lubbock sanitation company that covers three sanitizing sessions in a year.
• A $33,194 contract from Renaissance Learning, a Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., firm that offers testing services to the district.
