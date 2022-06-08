Roadside brush and rubbish needs to go, El Campo officials say, but the city’s garbage collection firm trucks regularly drive by heavy trash discards.
That won’t change, according to City Director of Public Works Kevin Thompson.
To get heavy trash and brush collected, residents must follow Texas Disposal Systems call-in procedures (see related story), simply leaving it curbside in the hopes that garbage gremlins will gobble it up may result in fines.
“TDS is following their contract. In that, it states all brush and bulk must be called in for pick up. If it has not been identified for pick-up, it is left behind,” Thompson said.
The city’s garbage collector since October, TDS requires heavy trash pickups to be scheduled because the standard truck it uses to collect trash does not have a rear end loader.
Instead, the standard truck, with only a single driver on board, uses a grabber arm designed to lift the green polycarts provided to each resident.
The city is starting to send out clean-up-the-streets letters, warning of court action and/or fines if residents don’t make sure their now rather moldly couch or discarded mattress disappears as well as stacked limbs and/or leaf bags.
District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said cleanup will require penalties for non-compliance. “Two things people understand are money and jail. We need to get into their pockets,” she said during the May 10 Council session.
The letters now being sent out are part of the city’s blight battle, although it’s a slow one as anyone driving through El Campo neighborhoods can tell.
Code enforcement has sent out 25 letters since April, counting 19 of those as closed.
“Code Enforcement personnel encounter scores of code violation issues monthly while performing their other duties. Some are proactive encounters, where violations are noticed while on the way to or from an inspection or follow up to a previous report; others are a reactive investigation from citizen calls,” Thompson said.
Officials’ first step is to explain the process to residents. “Most of these are simply residents unaware of the process for pick up ... Some though are unwilling to make the effort.”
Ultimately, those who won’t call TDS to get a pickup date set (generally calling on a Monday means Friday collection and calling any other day of the week may mean brush won’t be whisked away until the next week) receive a certified letter giving them 10 days to comply or face city court action.
The “it’s not mine” argument doesn’t give anyone a pass on cleaning up roadside rubbish.
“Unfortunately, there is no system to prove the ownership of the items, unless there is video evidence, but essentially the property owner is responsible for items on or abutting the property,” Thompson said. “We urge the community to report illegal dumping whenever it is observed (or recorded).”
It is the responsibility and obligation of property owners to make sure, either as a resident or their tenants to correct the violations. At court, it could be decided you are responsible and will be forced to pay for removal.
“Once the lots and property owners have been given a reasonable amount of time to correct, the Weedy Lot Task Force, the Brush Task Force will be called in to clean these up and the property owners are invoiced for the after-hours work, it is not a good value for the property owners. The cost will be going up due to fuel costs starting this month. Soon we will be looking at a Blight Task Force to address large amounts of rubbish left on the street side,” Thompson said.
Sign violations are already under way with 58 targeted last month.
