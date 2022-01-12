Continuing from a previous edition of the Leader-News, these are laws that were passed by the Texas House and Senate that are slated to come into effect soon.
HB 2730 — Relating to the acquisition of real property by an entity with eminent domain authority and the regulation of easement or right-of-way agents. The bill requires an initial bona fide offer made by an entity with eminent domain authority to include specified items.
HB 3777 — amends the Tax Code to establish that expenditures by a nonprofit corporation exempt from federal income tax and the state franchise tax to rehabilitate a structure that is leased to a tax-exempt entity in a disqualified lease are not costs and expenses eligible for a franchise tax credit for the certified rehabilitation of a certified historic structure.
HB 3788 — amends the Tax Code to authorize an appraisal review board member to complete applicable training and continuing education requirements remotely through distance education.
HB 3961 — amends the Health and Safety Code to require a licensed nursing facility, a licensed assisted living facility, or any other long‑term care facility providing care to residents who are assisted by the state long‑term care ombudsman to post on the facility’s website information about the office of the ombudsman, including the office’s statewide toll‑free telephone number and information regarding its role as an advocate for residents of long‑term care facilities.
HB 3971 — amends the Tax Code to require a chief appraiser who is determining the market value of residential real property located in an area that is zoned or otherwise designated as a historic district under municipal, state, or federal law to consider the effect on the property’s value of any restriction placed by the district on the property owner’s ability to alter, improve, or repair the property.
Senate Bill 5 — repeals and replaces Health and Safety Code provisions prohibiting the unlawful restraint of a dog. Among other provisions, the bill prohibits an owner, with certain exceptions, from leaving a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint without access to certain provisions. The bill establishes criminal penalties.
SB 611 — Relating to an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the Armed Services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty and to late applications for exemptions from such taxation for disabled members.
SB 792 – amends the Transportation Code to authorize certain veterans who are entitled to disabled veteran specialty license plates and eligible for specialty license plates issued for persons with disabilities to elect to receive disabled veteran license plates that include the international symbol of access.
Among other provisions, the bill restricts certain parking privileges granted to recipients of disabled veteran license plates, including the ability to receive disabled parking placards and park for an unlimited period in a parking space or area that is designated specifically for persons with physical disabilities, to those who receive disabled veteran license plates that include the international symbol of access.
SB 794 — amends the Tax Code to clarify that the individuals entitled to the property tax exemption for totally disabled veterans are the disabled veterans who have been awarded 100 percent disability compensation due to a service‑connected disability and a rating of 100 percent disabled or of individual unemployability, regardless of whether a veteran is actually receiving such compensation.
Look for more new laws in an upcoming edition of the Leader-News.
