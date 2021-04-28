A century-old water line under one of El Campo’s busiest streets may be replaced with $1.26 million in federal funding.
Targeted is the South Mechanic (Hwy. 71) line running between Franke and Fifth streets with the total project cost anticipated at $2.3 million.
The city will cover the roughly $1 million in additional cost out of its capital improvement dollars, generally better than anticipated sales tax rebates.
“This line really needs to be addressed – now,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council Monday night.
The line actually runs under the pavement on Hwy. 71’s southbound lanes, prompting concern with an anticipated state pavement overlay coming in 2025.
The project will put a line to the side of the road, allowing the city to abandon one of its oldest water lines.
“I think our infrastructure needs are so great that I can’t think of a better use,” Councilman Philip Miller said.
Public Works Director Kevin Thompson agreed.
“That section is part of the first cast iron main installation installed in the 1920s. (It) has outlived its life expectancy by about 50 years already,” he told the Leader-News Tuesday.
In all, the City of El Campo anticipates receiving $2,515,951 in American Rescue Plan of 2021 dollars, half next month and half in June 2022.
ARP dollars must be used to supplement community efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic via water, sewer or broadband infrastructure projects and must be used by December of 2024.
The $2.5 million to El Campo is just a small part of the plan’s $130.2 billion in disbursements nationwide to cities, counties and other local governmental entities.
Staff recommends the remaining half be designated to help fund an anticipated $3.1 million Avenue F well improvement cost.
The work was presented as part of a five-year capital improvement plan workshop held just before Monday’s regular session.
Other recommended items include:
• Sound and projector improvements at the El Campo Civic Center ($125,000 estimated cost).
• Construction of a new Public Works storage building and the demolition of aging repurposed, doorless units on the site. Projected for fiscal year 2025, this is estimated at $200,000.
• Town & Country road and drainage improvements under consideration for fiscal year 2023. This estimated $2.3 million project would fix long-standing issues. An additional $350,000 in utility work would be included.
• West Norris Phase III in fiscal year 2027. The cost for street and sidewalk work is estimated in the $500,000 range, although that could change if the city gets a state sidewalk grant. This would be a continuation of the curb and gutter street from the high school to the West Loop.
• Avenue C work from the five-way stop to North Mechanic, also slated for fiscal year 2027, at an estimated cost of $2 million. This too would be curb and gutter. The project also requires an estimated $880,000 in utility work.
• Sandy Corner road work from the hospital to the West Loop. This project, staff says, could be done in-house for a projected cost of $209,000.
