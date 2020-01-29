Traffic stop nets met arrest
Eagle Lake officers spotting a traffic violator around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 discovered a small amount of methamphetamines inside the vehicle along with a smoking pipe.
Arrested was Jose Manuel Vega, 21. He was charged with driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vega was transported to the Colorado County Jail.
Vandals strike on Dobbins Street
A rock thrown through a patio door on Dobbins Street has Eagle Lake officers hunting for a vandal. The crime took place around 11:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Anyone who may have spotted anything in the area is asked to call Colorado County Crime Stoppers. Hotline 866-522-8477(TIPS), visit www.coloradocount.crimestoppersweb.com or text a tip to “CRIMES” (2744637).
Burglars deterred
on West Prairie
Officers responded to the report of three people looking into vehicles on West Prairie around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 met with a man who may have prevent one or more burglaries.
The person calling in the concern said he tried to talk to the men, but they fled. A search was done in the area, but the three were long gone. Officers are continuing to monitor the situation.
Burglar strikes
on Commerce Street
Officers were dispatched to a home burglary on Commerce Street. A bedroom window had been broken and multiple items stolen including a $400 television, “Louie Armstrong” animatronic figurine valued at $200, two brass candle holders, a lamp and electric fire place.
The crime took place on Monday, Jan. 20.
Clean up or pay up
The owner of a Sixth Street residence faces a fine after officers found trash and debris in the front yard around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Shots fired?
On Friday, Jan. 17 officers received a report of shots fired on East Waverly around 10:12 p.m. Dispatched to investigate, police were unable to locate a suspect. Investigation continues. Anyone who saw any suspicious characters in the area should contact police or Crime Stoppers.
