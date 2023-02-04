An $11,000 land purchase secures a new wellhead site for El Campo and its water-consuming public.
The Avenue F water well, drilled in 1949, is dangerously close to failing, according to a city review and plans are under way to replace it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
An $11,000 land purchase secures a new wellhead site for El Campo and its water-consuming public.
The Avenue F water well, drilled in 1949, is dangerously close to failing, according to a city review and plans are under way to replace it.
The rectangular 0.234 acres, unanimously purchased from Prosperity Bank, sits just south of the bank building near the current wellhead and will provide a location for drilling.
The land will be paid with debt funds issued in September 2021.
The newest El Campo city well was drilled in 1980 for the Monseratte plant.
The May 6 district city council election was officially called unanimously and filing is already under way. Incumbents are District 1 - Anisa Vasquez, District 2 - Gloria Harris, District 3 - David Hodges, and District 4 John Hancock Jr.
Vasquez says she won’t seek re-election. Former Councilman Steve Ward and John VonDerAu have filed for the seat. In District 2, Harris is retiring and Tom Coblentz has filed. Hodges and Hancock have filed. Hancock is being challenged by John Bieltz.
Filing continues through Feb. 17.
Attorney Holly Willis was unanimously approved to replace former mayor Paul Soechting who resigned Jan. 13 on the Board of Adjustment. Willis had previously served as an alternate on the board. Banker Kinnan Stockton was appointed to the alternate post she vacated.
City Manager Courtney Sladek offered her congratulations to El Campo Police Sgt. Arnold Terrazas and dispatcher Crystal Mican. The two were recognized by the 100 Club of El Campo as the Officer and Dispatcher of the Year at its recent banquet.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.