The El Campo ISD school board discussed the district’s next steps during the Coronavirus closure including graduation, class rank and student grades at a special meeting held remotely Monday night.
Tuesday morning, district officials released a statement that ECISD schools will remain closed until further notice. A one-week notice will be given before classes resume. Hours later, Governor Greg Abbott extended the closure of Texas schools until May 4.
Before the update, ECISD classes were tentatively set to resume April 6.
With high school graduation on the horizon and schools still closed, the district considered Monday night how to handle the approaching ceremony.
“We’re not going to cancel graduation,” Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
Originally scheduled for May 22, the graduation ceremony was postponed, although district officials did not specify a new date. (See related story for more information).
The district opted to base underclassmen class rank on the third 9-weeks grading period instead of ranking students after the 2019-2020 semester ends. Each ECISD semester consists of four 9-week grading periods. The third 9-weeks, which ended March 6, before school closed, traditionally determines senior class rank.
District officials did not determine how to grade students for the fourth 9-weeks. They are considering multiple options, which are currently limited by Skyward, the district’s grading system.
“We can wait and see if Skyward (officials) come up with more solutions for it,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said.
School board and district officials determined at their regular monthly meeting that, for online instruction, which begins April 6, students need to complete 50 percent of assignments to receive course credit.
Other meeting highlights include:
• District officials are collecting names of students who don’t have Internet access or meals at home.
• The district’s custodial contract with Service Solutions ends June 1, and the district will be seeking contract bids for a two month period.
