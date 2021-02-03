El Campo ISD administrators are planning for lost revenue next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic through a new program rewarding faculty for giving advance notice should they decide to leave the district.
“Based on the assumption that we will have less students and revenue, our goal is to decrease staff through attrition,” according to the superintendent’s notes for the Jan. 26 school board meeting agenda.
The Early Separation Notification Incentive program is optional for eligible employees, Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
“The district anticipates that work will be available in the 2021-2022 school year for all eligible employees who do not choose to resign under the plan,” Callaghan said. “The district does not currently anticipate terminating any eligible employees at the end of the current school year for financial need.”
During the 2020-2021 school year, ECISD has seen decreased Average Daily Attendance of about 82 students, which accounts for about $500,000 in lost annual revenue. Lower attendance is due to the ongoing pandemic, according to administrators, and the district anticipates attendance could be down by about the same number of students in the 2021-2022 school year, or the number could increase to about 100 less students daily.
ECISD employees under district contracts can enroll in the program as long as they meet eligibility requirements, including being in good standing with the district. How long a contract employee has been with the district will not impact their eligibility.
Should the employee decide to retire or leave the district after their 2020-2021 school year contract is up, they can earn a bonus of $2,000 if they notify administrators by Feb. 26, $1,000 by March 23 or $500 by April 15.
“People are in a state of flux,” Callaghan said. “There has been a lot of change because of COVID. We’re trying to provide the employees (with) as much positive resolution to their decisions as possible ... Because of COVID trying to find replacements is going to be difficult. So it’s a win win for the employee and the students.”
The incentive program will not be available to hourly workers, and will last for one year. Administrators estimate the program will cost the district between $20,000 to $40,000. If the full $40,000 were spent on the program, this would account for 20 employees earning the maximum incentive bonus.
The school board approved the district’s Early Separation Notification Incentive program in a 7-0 vote.
Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, El Campo ISD employees received 10 days of paid leave after being required to quarantine due to a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure through Dec. 31. The ECISD school board unanimously voted to offer 10 days of paid leave to those needing to quarantine due to COVID for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
“This resolution is trying to rectify and give employees the same equity and fairness in (the) second semester, particularly with the increase of the number of COVID-related illnesses,” Callaghan said.
The new leave policy is retroactively effective Jan. 4 and will last until June 30, unless the board votes to continue it later on.
Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Leslie Appel, a former assistant principal in Corpus Christi, as Hutchins Elementary’s new assistant principal. She was selected for the position after undergoing an interview process headed by Hutchins Principal Elizabeth Tupa.
Appel is replacing Kyle Poenitzsch, who served as Hutchins’ assistant principal for almost six years before being promoted to the principal position at El Campo Middle School in November.
Other meeting highlights:
• Trustees unanimously approved the district’s annual financial audit for the 2019-2020 school year conducted by accounting firm Belt Harris Pechacek, LLP as part of the consent agenda.
• The school board ordered May’s trustee election, setting the polling location and early voting times as part of the consent agenda.
