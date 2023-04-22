Despite calls from Austin to increase emergency power reserves, it’s unlikely Wharton County will see power plant construction in this political climate officials say.

Citing power outages caused by disasters, the Texas Senate approved a plan to build up to 10 gigawatts of emergency power generation in the form of gas power plants meant to keep the lights on. However, local officials are skeptical of the plan, with federal regulations on power generation and high start up capital requirements as key issues.

