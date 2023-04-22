Despite calls from Austin to increase emergency power reserves, it’s unlikely Wharton County will see power plant construction in this political climate officials say.
Citing power outages caused by disasters, the Texas Senate approved a plan to build up to 10 gigawatts of emergency power generation in the form of gas power plants meant to keep the lights on. However, local officials are skeptical of the plan, with federal regulations on power generation and high start up capital requirements as key issues.
“No local power plants in the works…that I know about. (The) current federal administration heavily favors renewables. It will likely take a lot of federal tax incentives and lessening of restrictions to bring more natural gas and nuclear projects. Nuclear is awesome, safe, and reliable but it costs a tremendous amount to get started,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
Power plants would also likely seek tax abatements from county and municipal officials, like the now canceled Halyard gas-fired Peaker plant sought and received for construction in Wharton County, the plant was planned to be built on 169 acres of land northwest of El Campo on FM 1160 just north of CR 392.
The, now defunct project, had offered a 10-year, 100 percent tax abatement to the construction.
Construction of power plants locally is intended to revitalize the local economy and lower the tax burden on citizens by allowing the municipalities to capture revenue from sources outside homeowners and sales taxes.
“The benefit of local power plants would be the creation of a few higher paying jobs in addition to the injection of much-needed local tax revenues,” Spenrath said
According to the U.S. Census, Texas is among the fastest growing states, with 470,708 new Texans added in 2022, leading to increased demand on the Texas grid.
“Yes … I’m sure state leaders are pushing for new plants as Texas is definitely searching for more reliable sources of electricity. Our statewide population and electricity consumption is rapidly increasing while the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind isn’t always blowing,” Spenrath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.