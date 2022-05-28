City, county closely watch sales tax rebate declines

A slight downturn was noted in El Campo’s economy as evidenced by the latest sales tax rebate from the Texas State Comptroller’s Office.
The 1.49 percent drop in comparison to the May 2021 rebate isn’t cause for alarm, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding returns are up for the calendar year.
“The city experienced the ups and downs of sales tax. May was no exception ... This was not surprising, given inflation. Overall, (the city is) still running above last year,” Sladek said.
In April, El Campo’s sales tax rebate was up almost 13 percent, but when the comptroller’s office issued May checks the city received $536,448, down from $544,577 during the same time period last year. The rebate reflects the city’s cut of purchases made in March.
For the calendar year, city sales tax returns are up 4.52 percent.
“I say it every month, but we’re watching this one. Our expectation is that the economy is going to get bumpy and we’ll need to make sure to carefully budget for this revenue source,” Sladek said.
El Campo also saw losses in sales tax revenue in February and March.
Sales tax rebates accounted for 41 percent of the El Campo’s last audited budget year while property tax offered 38 percent of funding, franchise taxes 7 percent and service charges 8 percent.
Most of El Campo’s rebate goes into the municipal general fund covering everything from police officer pay to copier paper. A quarter cent is funneled to the City Development Corporation of El Campo for economic development.
The city ended the 2021 calendar year with sales tax up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
County Reports
With an almost 15 percent decline on sales tax returns in May, Wharton County’s year-to-date rebate is slightly less than zero, reflecting purchases from November 2021 to March.
“We are only down approximately $1,000 for the year. It’s probably too early to panic as that number tends to fluctuate,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Thursday. :”Wharton County has been blessed with strong returns throughout the pandemic ...(and) continues to be fiscally sound as we have always maintained a strong dependable fund balance reserve. With that said, our annual budgets do rely heavily on sales tax reimbursements from the state.”
The county collects a half-cent sales tax rebate from qualifying purchases. May’s check was $346,838, down 14.53 percent from $405,806 in May 2021. For the calendar year, Wharton County sales tax returns are at 0.07 percent.
Last year ended with Wharton County reporting a 27.68 percent gain over 2020 which was up 3.73 from 2019.
The City of Wharton’s sales tax rebate fell 8.75 percent this month from $267,039 to $243,65. For the calendar year, Wharton’s return is up 1.41 percent from $1.1 million to $1.12 million. Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63 percent increase over 2020 which was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard received a $55,548 sales tax rebate check this month, up 21.06 percent gain from $45,884 in May 2021. For the calendar year, East Bernard sales tax returns are up 24.38 percent from $198,380 to $246,749.
