City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Zachary Daniel Salazar, 25, of 210 W. Watt was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Friday, June 18 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 700 block of North Mechanic for a traffic violation. Processed, he was taken to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Public intoxication
Shots fired was the call around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, June 19 when police raced to the 700 block of North Mechanic only to discover a drunk 18-year-old man sitting in an alleyway. No weapon was seized, but the man earned a chauffeured ride to the El Campo Police headquarters.
A less-than-sober 30-year-old man causing a ruckus in the 900 block of North Mechanic around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 20 also got to visit the police station and received a public intoxication fine.
City Incidents
Property
Sutherland Lumber Southwest, 1504 N. Mechanic, called police on Friday, June 18 to report more than $400 in unauthorized charges made on an elderly person’s credit card between June 14 and 19.
Burglars struck at Mayra’s Salon De Belleza, 114 E. Railroad, between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 and 9 a.m. Thursday, June 17, smashing the front door glass. An assortment of beauty salon equipment was taken including five sets of hair clippers, three flat irons and two blow dryers. Loss nears $1,500.
A Glock 43X handgun and cash, along with a wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Lundy between 9 p.m. Friday, June 18 and 7 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Vandals did an estimated $300 damage to the rear panel of a Ford F-150 parked in the 800 block of Marionette between 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19 and 11:55 a.m. Sunday, June 20.
A $125 Ambush bicycle was stolen in the 1500 block of Abel around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Tiphanie Raquel Tippin, 32, of 9475 W. Sam Houston South, Apt. 358, in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted $20,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jorge Luis Garcia Jr., 28, of 174 Resaca in San Benito was arrested by WCSO at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Carlos Alvarado, 26, of 2111 West was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:50 p.m. Friday, June 18 on warrants for five counts of graffiti causing $100 to $750 damage in each case. Processed, he posted $2,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Trevin Wayne Follins, 23, of 500 S. Caney in Wharton was booked at 8:17 p.m. Friday, June 18 for criminal trespass and a Jackson County warrant for having a drug test falsification device.
Violence, weapons
Ronnald Louis Barrow II, 20, of 711 College was booked at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 on a Calhoun County warrant for possession with the intent to promote child pornography.
Carl Douglas Jackson, 34, of 901 Skyview Terrace in Kyle was booked at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 on a Wharton County warrant for failing to register as a sex offender and a Hays County warrant for robbery.
Robert Ortiz, 45, of 806 Olivia was booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 on a warrant for family violence.
Taylor Nichole James, 31, of 300 Block Boling Green in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police at 8:41 p.m. Thursday, June 17 on a Collin County warrant for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
Ryan Lee Ortega, 31, of 304 Frank White in Edna was booked at 7:04 p.m. Sunday, June 20 on a Jackson County warrant for assault causing injury.
Other
Cassandra Celeste Bazaldua, 30, of 8408 Harrah Circle in Edinburg was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies for smuggling of persons under the age of 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.