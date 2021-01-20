El Campo joined the nation Monday honoring the life and efforts of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., but actions rather than reactions were more the norm 38 years ago when news of his assassination reached the city.
Segregation was still the norm in El Campo in the final weeks of MLK’s life with civil rights not appearing on the front page of the April 3, 1968 Leader-News, one day before King was killed.
The city council election was instead the main story, reporting that Mayor Pro Tem Howard Clapp was returning along with Harland Nelson and T.K. (Ken Franke).
A new 120-bed convalescent and nursing home (Garden Villa) was coming to El Campo with construction on the first 60 rooms expected to start soon.
Wayne “Squeaky” Zaskoda, a Ricebird quarterback, it was announced, would play in the North-South All-Star football game, a kick off for the annual coaching school. Ricebird baseball opened district with a no hitter thanks to the arm of Alonzo Ramirez.
A nationally-known attorney and former Texas secretary of state, John Hill was going to be holding a rally on April 11 and “Bonnie and Clyde” would be playing at the Rice Drive-In.
Bill Kieth was the grand champ at the Pinewood Derby and Anita Ramsey of El Campo was one of six finalists for the Texas Tech rodeo queen honor.
Airman Carlos B. Jones of Louise had just finished basic training, and Cpl. Jay S. Goodwin was fighting in Vietnam with First Battalion, Fifth Marines.
Then came April 4, 1968 and King was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital about an hour later.
The next edition of the Leader-News, printed Wednesday, April 10, doesn’t directly address King’s death. Instead, the top story reports the end of segregation in El Campo schools.
“Board Combines Westside, El Campo High School,” the headline reads.
All students of all ethnicities would be going to the same school as of September, the newspaper reports. No commentary goes along with the six-paragraph-long report that also sets up the current El Campo ISD elementary school plan with children divided by grade levels rather than geographic areas.
Coverage of the death of 24-year El Campo volunteer firefighter Anton Staff appears on the same front page, the father of 12 remembered for his service after dying in an 80-foot fall from the top of the Riviana dryer. Several of his sons would serve in the department, including former ECVFD Chief Larry Staff.
ECHS seniors were planning a cancer march, a feature saluted Emma Socha for her 25 years of work at El Campo Pharmacy, a citywide cleanup was coming and Pat Hlavinka of Wharton Junior High won the Leader-News spelling bee with El Campo Junior High kids Cynthia Lowe and Jenna Hays taking second and third.
King wasn’t forgotten by the community, however. Three hundred attended a memorial service in his honor at Westside High School (the segregated school).
The meeting was arranged by The Rev. Richard Williams, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
An assortment of prayers followed by Rev. Doyle Lamon, pastor of Round Mott Church of God, Rt. Rev. Monsignor Julius Petru, pastor of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Rev. Cronin Finly, Rev. Lawrence Trued, Rev. Donald Flesner and Rev. Harold Burkhardt.
Burkhardt.
Mayor Howard Clapp spoke and then a statement from the El Campo Ministerial Alliance was read by Rev. Sid. Gervas of St. Luke’s Episcopal.
It read in part: “We pray for God’s forgiveness for all who have erred in thought and action during these turbulent times.
“We pray that his violent death shall not also mean the death to the cause of non-violence ...
“In this day there is no choice to ‘not respond.’ Your uninvolvment will be counted as a negative response in a day with constructive involvement is the only response of integrity. So, at these ties when feelings are at raw edge, we should be faithful to God’s claim upon us.”
The Child Care Association of El Campo was created that same week, according to coverage in the same edition. The non-profit’s mission – to ensure all children “of whatever race, color or creed whose mothers must work” receive proper care.
The coverage doesn’t explain how that will happen. It’s unknown how long the association lasted.
One week later, on April 17, 1968, the front page of the Leader-News is filled with reports of social events – 800 expected at a Lions Club All-Sports banquet where Gene Stallings will speak, the Knights of Columbus Spring Festival will be Sunday, 250 were on that cancer Crusade, prom was coming along with an Aggie Muster.
ECHS senior Melvin Reeves Motal was one of 15 students from Texas and Oklahoma to participate in the Youth Science Congress held at the Manned Space Center in Houston.
The Justin Wilson Cooking Carnival would be in El Campo on May 1.
Ricebird Track was headed to regionals with Charles Pruess competing in three events and Wayne Zaskoda, Cliff Dowden and Bruce Haller in single events.
The Westside Hornets didn’t get to go. Instead, they won their district track title and were getting to send competitors to Prairie View.
The Hornets advancing were Lance Randle, Larry Bullock, Herman Murray, Arthur Murray, Alex Rucker, Melvin Murry, Oliver Robinson and James Lee.
Bob Hensley of El Campo won All Around Cowboy at the Kleberg County Youth Rodeo, according to the same edition.
Also in the paper that week was ad from Boysens Super Market which was selling coffee for 59 cents a pound, a 12-pack of Budweiser for 99 cents – $1.04 if you wanted it cold, T-bones were 89 cents a pound, peanut butter 49 cents, five pot pies for $1 and giant-sized cans of Comet Cleaner two for 47 cents.
