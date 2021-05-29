The 2020-2021 school year officially ended for all local schools this week, but it won’t be too long before district leaders began preparing for next year.
About 10 months after the 2020-2021 school year first began in August, El Campo ISD students had their last day of class on Thursday. ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said he would describe the overall year as intense and unique compared to other school years.
“I must commend the teachers and the staff, the administrators, the board, the community for being resilient and compassionate during probably one of the most difficult educational years that I think public education has had historically,” Callaghan said.
In March 2020, Texas schools closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year due to the pandemic. During the 2020-2021 school year, ECISD campuses did not close due to COVID-19, while Louise High School spent 7.5 days closed and switched to online learning in January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The other LISD campuses remained open all year.
ECISD offered remote learning throughout the year, although student enrollment decreased as the year progressed. LISD leaders opted to discontinue the remote learning program in the fall of 2020, and the district mask requirement ended in early March.
The total COVID-19 case counts for ECISD since Sept. 20, 2020, as of May 23, are 128 student and 30 staff cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The total LISD counts for the same time period are 54 student cases and 17 staff cases, according to DSHS.
LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver thanked his staff and the community for their cooperation during the year in a public letter released May 17. LISD students had their last day on May 18.
“It feels good,” Oliver said. “It’s just kind of a deep sigh of relief. Every year has its challenges, so it’s always a deep sigh of relief, but I think we’re taking two deep sighs this time.”
ECISD will begin summer school on June 1 with the high school credit recovery/acceleration program. LISD’s summer school was held this week and last week for students needing to make up credit, and ended Friday.
Texas Education Agency guidelines and state orders released by Gov. Greg Abbott governed most of the COVID-19 safety precautions Texas schools followed during the 2020-2021 school year. Remote learning programs, mask mandates, social distancing and sanitation protocol were a few of the stipulations school leaders were required to implement.
With the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing in the U.S. as the number of vaccines given increases, whether coronavirus safety measures will be implemented in the next school year is yet to be decided. As of press time, no COVID-19 guidance has been released for the 2021-2022 school year.
ECISD’s 2021-2022 school calendar was approved on Feb. 23, and has a 7:50 a.m. start time, a start date of Aug. 11 and a May 26 end date.
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but my hopes are that we are in a situation where masks are voluntary … We’re going to try to work to maintain smaller class sizes, so that we can provide more one-on-one direct instruction to kids,” Callaghan said. “I think that’s been one of the benefits of having the pandemic.”
According to the LISD calendar, the 2021-2022 school year begins on Aug. 18 and ends on May 17.
“We’re going to have school, and it needs to be as normal as possible, just like we made this year as normal as possible,” Oliver said.
St. Philip Catholic Schools had its last day of class on May 21. SPS leaders did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment in time for publication.
The SPS 2021-2022 calendar is still a draft, according to the schools’ website. The planned first and last days of school are Aug. 11 and May 26, respectively.
