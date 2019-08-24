The El Campo ISD board of trustees will hold a public hearing on the 2019-2020 general operating budget and total tax rate followed by a regular meeting to approve both on Tuesday.
The district is proposing to decrease the total tax rate by 8 cents (the state average) to a total of $1.12 per $100,000 valuation. The proposed tax rate is broken down into two parts: a state-mandated compressed rate of $1.0684 on the maintenance and operations side down from $1.17, and 0.058 cents on the interest and sinking rate or debt side, an increase of two pennies from last year.
The proposed budget of $33,791,541 includes $550,000 to replace high mileage buses and $61,200 for technology. The board is looking at a $3.5-million surplus in the general fund.
The board will continue to discuss the formation of a naming committee for a possible renaming of any district facility, but most recently Northside Elementary. One name, Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez, Medal of Honor recipient, has been brought to the board with the required amount of signatures representing 15 percent of registered voters. Recommendations for other names will go through the committee appointed by the board. The committee will submit to the board three recommended names for each campus or facility to be named.
Trustees will discuss House Bill 2840 recently passed by the Legislature that gives the public more options to provide comments on an agenda item either before or during the consideration of each item.
State Rep. Terry Canales authored the bill in response to governmental entities who delayed the public comments portion of meetings until the end with meetings often going late into the evening. Governing entities, including school boards, can still set time limits during public comments and grant a few individuals time to speak on behalf of a large group.
The board will also discuss another new bill, House Bill 496 that requires schools to have all staff trained in “Stop the Bleed” in the event of an active shooter. Each campus must have bleeding control kits. ECISD staff training will be provided by the South East Texas Regional Advisory Council.
In other business, the board will:
• Discuss and consider satellite bus stops within the two mile radius.
• Hear a presentation from Sun Chase Solar about a possible value of limitations tax agreement.
• Deliberate, consider and take possible action on a proposed board resolution regarding a tuition stipend to encourage teachers to obtain their master’s degree to teach approved dual credit courses.
• Consider and approve any final budget amendments for fiscal year 2018-2019.
• Discuss the facilities committee recommendations.
• Discuss and take possible action regarding a transportation agreement with Louise ISD regarding transfer students.
• Recognize Anna Zahn as the Region 3 Teacher of the Year. Zahn will now be considered for the Texas State Teacher of the Year.
• Consider a resolution, as part of the consent agenda, to continue the after-school care program at Myatt Elementary for the 2019-2020 school year.
• As part of the consent agenda, consider approval of 4-H as an extracurricular activity and adjuct faculty.
ECISD trustees will meet at 6:45 p.m. for a public hearing followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 with both held in the district board room, 700 W. Norris. Meetings are open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.