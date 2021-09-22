Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Wraynard Lynn Austin, 24, of 619 Branch in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, both in a drug free zone. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine and more than 2 ounces of marijuana on May 9 while within 1,000 feet of Wharton Junior High, 1120 N. Rusk in Wharton.
• Isabel Monique Benitez aka Isabel De La Fuente, 21, of 3952 FM 1256 in Eustace for reckless injury to a child on July 31, 2020. She allegedly did harm to a child under the age of 14.
• Samuel Benitez, 36, of 3952 FM 1256 in Eustace for reckless injury to a child on July 31, 2020. He allegedly did harm to a child under the age of 14.
• Renata Simone Blackmon, 33, of 2400 Old South in Richmond for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material. On May 17, 2017, she allegedly posted nude, identifiable photos of a woman without that woman’s permission.
• Marlon Jarrod Brooks, 36, of 220 CR 136 in Wharton for family violence on May 4. He allegedly choked a man.
• Jonathan Eban Casillas, 26, of 504 E. Calhoun in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 21. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• George Howard Clay, 36, of 13150 Bissonnet, No. 702, in Houston for three counts of credit or debit card abuse. He allegedly used another person’s credit card without permission on April 29, 2016.
• Jase Lynn Denton, 22, of 4119 Meadowlark in Orange for possession of marijuana on July 30. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
• Donald Richard Faas, 56, of 1287 Ellwood in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Aug. 5.
Faas has two prior felony DWI convictions on Dec. 19, 2003 and May 10, 2005 as well as a felony DWI third or more offense conviction on April 9, 2009, all in Wharton County.
• Cipriano Garcia, 35, of 1019 S. 10th, Apt. 1, in Kingsville for smuggling of persons and evading arrest with a motor vehicle on July 13. He allegedly concealed four illegal immigrants from law enforcement, fleeing from the Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy who attempted to stop his vehicle.
Garcia has prior felony convictions for possession of marijuana, burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, all on March 6, 2006 in Nueces County.
The district attorney’s office requests enhanced punishment based on a possession of marijuana conviction on May 4, 2007 in Cameron County.
• Miguel Angel Garza, 41, of 1928 Logan Mills in Austin for money laundering, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on July 27. He allegedly had more than $2,500 in cash obtained through human smuggling, less than a gram of cocaine and methamphetamines.
Garza also stands accused of stealing a firearm from the Houston Police Department and therefore being in possession of one. Convicted of aggravated robbery on July 7, 2009 in Hidalgo County, Garza is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
• Brandi Dianne Gilley, 44, of 1008 Harlem in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse on July 24.
• Alberto Hidalgo Jr., 22, of 646 CR 390 in El Campo for assault of a public servant and family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. On July 6, he allegedly struck a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy while the officer was attempting to arrest Hidalgo.
Hidalgo allegedly used a sharp object to threaten a man on the same day.
• James Andrew Johnson, 44, of 1601 Buchanan in Pasadena for possession of a controlled substance on June 26. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Michael Henry Longoria, 36, of 912 Welch in Palacios for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 30.
Longoria has prior felony convictions for forgery on Jan. 25, 2007, burglary of a building on Dec. 14, 2011, Sept. 13, 2012 and April 20, 2017, prohibited weapons on Jan. 25, 2007, and home burglary on Sept. 13, 2012, all in Matagorda County; and theft on March 5, 2009 and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Aug. 3, 2010, both in Harris County.
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1302 Rebe Sue in El Campo for theft of a firearm on July 23.
