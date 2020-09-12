Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Gernard Raheem Girdy, 26, of 710 Queenswood in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and engaging in organized criminal activity on July 15. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of methamphetamines he intended to sell. Girdy also stands accused of working with others to transport the narcotic.
Girdy has a prior felony for home burglary on May 2, 2017 in Victoria County.
• Mark Angel Gonzales, 30, of 2904 Morgan in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and engaging in organized criminal activity on July 15. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of methamphetamines he intended to sell. Gonzales also stands accused of working with others to transport the narcotic.
• Greg Gonzalez, 24, of 8504 Estrella in Pharr for money laundering on May 26. He allegedly had more than $30,000 in cash generated by the sale of narcotics.
• Henry David Gusman III, 33, of 623 Emily in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 11. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Wharton High School, 821 E. Ahldag in Wharton.
Gusman has prior felony convictions for tampering on April 27, 2015 in Wharton County and May 13, 2015 in Harris County for possession of a controlled substance.
• Darryl Wayne Hawthorne, 58, of 13803 Willie Melton in Kendleton for aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a motor vehicle on July 8. He stands accused of using a tire iron to threaten a man while stealing from him.
Hawthorne then allegedly used a vehicle to flee.
He has a prior misdemeanor conviction for evading arrest on Aug. 29, 1994 in Harris County and felony convictions for home burglary on May 21, 1987 and vehicle burglary on April 25, 1991 in Harris County.
• Ryan Andrew Hoffman, 33, of 813 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on May 19.
Hoffman has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1, 2015 in Victoria County.
• Carolyn Denise Hudson, 60, of 501 W. Willow Lane, Apt. 72, in Wharton for theft. She allegedly stole more than $2,500 in groceries. Hudson had prior convictions for theft on Feb. 15, 1996 and March 31, 1998 in Austin.
• Christopher Gerard Hughes, 41, of 545 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for family violence on June 20. He stands accused of striking a woman. Hudson has a history of family violence as well as felony convictions for aggravated assault on Jan. 26, 2004 in Colorado County and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 11, 2007 in Wharton County.
• Donald Ray Johnson Jr., 43, of 192 W. First in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, tampering with evidence and evading arrest with a vehicle, all on July 26. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine with the intent to sell and attempted to throw it out a car window to impair an investigation.
Johnson has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery on Oct. 21, 1997 in McLennan County.
• Dustin Joe Lewis, 29, of 3219 FM 1301 in Wharton for home burglary on July 5. He allegedly broke in with the intent to commit an assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.