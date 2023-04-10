Be on the lookout for a barbecue featuring grilled steaks and cheap beer this weekend, the goods may be hot.
Opting for a five-fingered discount, would be barbecuers targeted H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, twice this week making off with about $300 in steak Tuesday and roughly $150 in Grade A Primes Wednesday, cuts that only rated a beer that sells for slightly less than $21 per 30 pack.
No potential side dishes were swiped so these thieves either already had the fixin’s or are truly dedicated carnivores.
Anyone with any information should call El Campo Police at 543-5311 and be forewarned – issuing them an invitation to join in is not a pass on being held accountable.
Consuming the evidence is no guarantee either – there’s a good chance these would be barbecuers were caught on camera committing their crimes.
So take a whiff. Smells good? Might be a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.