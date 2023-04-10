Be on the lookout for a barbecue featuring grilled steaks and cheap beer this weekend, the goods may be hot.

Opting for a five-fingered discount, would be barbecuers targeted H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, twice this week making off with about $300 in steak Tuesday and roughly $150 in Grade A Primes Wednesday, cuts that only rated a beer that sells for slightly less than $21 per 30 pack.

