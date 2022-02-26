Tuesday final ballot chance for primaries

Mid-term Republican and Democratic Primary Elections will be held Tuesday deciding party nominations for offices ranging from the state governor to county treasurer.
Wharton County will have eight poll sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voting. Registered county voters can cast a ballot at any of the sites, but must chose which party’s ballot they wish to consider.
Slightly more than 2,000 county voters (8 percent of the 25,710 registered) had cast ballots after two weeks of early voting when the polls opened for the final day Friday.
Tuesday and Wednesday almost 300 voters came to polls daily with 395 casting ballots on Thursday. Turnout last week was in the 200 range daily.
The Wharton poll had already collected 902 ballots when it opened Friday. El Campo’s poll site reported 887 voted and East Bernard had 269.
The only local race is for county treasurer where Audrey Wessels Scearce faces off against Christa Lynch Albrecht on the GOP ticket. With no Democratic challenger, the primary will decide who takes this office in January.
The Senate and Congressional districts are new to Wharton County voters who were moved as a result of redistricting this summer, making the incumbents almost as new a candidate as the challengers in posts.
The state representative post also appears on the primary ballot.
Poll Sites
El Campo: the El Campo Library - Mayors’ Room, 200 W. Church; El Campo Civic Center - Myatt Room, 2350 N. Mechanic; and St. Roberts Parish Hall, 512 Teagner.
Wharton: Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton.
Rural: Justice of the Peace 3 Courtroom, 340 W. North in Louise; St. Joseph Parish Hall, 6902 FM 442 in Boling; East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside; and the Hungerford Fire Station, 8018 Houston.
