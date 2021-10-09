The City of El Campo’s governing rules go under review Tuesday in the first of several scheduled Charter Review meetings.
Appointed in July of odd-numbered years, the Charter Review Commission recommends changes which generally go before municipal voters in May of even-numbered years, in this case 2022.
No specific items have been earmarked for the committee to review this session, unlike the 2020 review which included a citizen petition on how the city’s mayor should be selected.
That petition led to a May 2021 vote making the top vote-getter in the at-large council race mayor and the second place finisher mayor pro tem.
The Charter Review Commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 in chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
The agenda starts with the selection of a chair and vice chair followed by discussion. There is no provision for citizen input although the meeting is open to the public.
Each council member appoints a commissioner. Appointments are: Mayor Chris Barbee – Karen Middlebrook; Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante – Dan Hammock; At-large Councilman Philip Miller – Darryl Socha; District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez – Moises Rodriguez; District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris – Bobby Perez; District 3 Councilman David Hodges – Steve Ward; and District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. – Ed Erwin.
Perez, Ward and Erwin previously served on the El Campo City Council.
Additional Charter Review meetings, if needed, are set for 5 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 19, Monday, Oct. 25, Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Charter Review Commission recommendations are sent to city council for review before the upcoming election is ordered. Council also has the ability to place proposed changes before voters.
