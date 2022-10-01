Pool fee hike awaits city vote

A plan to raise swimming pool entry fees to $7 per person regardless of whether the visitor swims was put on hold Monday.
The delay, however, was caused by an error on proposed fee increases for birthday parties rather than council concern over overall costs.
The issue is expected to return to council next session.
Staff recommends increases on entry fees from $6 per to $7 per visit as well as charging the fee to all who enter the facility over the age of six. Currently, people wearing street clothing are allowed to visit free of charge when taking children to swim.
The city pool offers year-round swimming in an enclosed space with an assortment of recreational amenities in a water play area.
Yearly visits, recorded every time someone enters the facility, number in the thousands each month, according to pool manager Stephen Nadolski, who estimated the fee increase would generate $10,000 in the next fiscal year.
The City of Wharton with an open air pool charges only $2 per day.
“But their busiest day is 30 people,” Nadolski said.
El Campo offers an assortment of monthly and yearly passes which can lower the per day visit cost.
After-hour birthday parties fees would also be charged per person rather than per swimmer. If the proposal moves forward, the cost would be $60 plus $5 per visitor.
