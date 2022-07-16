Rising El Campo crime rates could be connected to the rapidly increasing cost of living as some people chose to steal products to fill gaps.
The El Campo Police Department reports 136 thefts of some form to date in 2022. This compares to 186 total in 2021, 135 in 2020 and 161 in 2019, with nearly half a year left.
This bucks a trend that Texas, as a whole, has been following since at least 2016. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported more than 27,000 arrests in 2016 for theft between $100-$750, the largest theft category by far, before theft arrests dropped to 17,000 in 2020. The lion’s share of theft charges from larger local retailers come in at less than $750.
El Campo’s largest stores are already seeing theft numbers to date comparable to previous yearly totals, with 38 theft reports from HEB, 306 N. Mechanic, and 44 from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, in 2022 so far, whereas the highest El Campo yearly total was Walmart in 2019 with 53 theft reports.
“People have been stealing everything under the sun. At HEB, it’s everything from alcohol to meat to shrimp, personal beauty and health (products). We knew Walmart and HEB were getting robbed blind for years, everyone knew it,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said.
These thefts are effecting smaller retailers too, with gas stations feeling the impact of rapidly changing fuel prices.
“We do miss some items sometimes, most of those are aspirin, some makeup and chap stick. It’s fairly standard ... Shrink seems a little bit up from last year. With higher fuel prices, it drives our costs up. Some consumers are likely taking more than they should. It’s definitely higher this year than it has been before,” El Campo Stripes manager Zac Yanis said.
With a slight delay, the rate of theft in El Campo in the reported years follows the increase in the Houston-area cost of living as reported by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, with a notable increase from 2020-21 and continuing that trend into 2022.
Theft also tends to follow retail fuel prices in the state as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, showing a small decrease from 2019 to 2020, and a large spike near the beginning of 2021 and continuing that trend into the beginning of 2022.
The criminal penalty for Class C misdemeanor theft (under $100 in value) in Texas is a fine up to $500. However, repeat offenders can face enhanced penalties including jail time.
