Wharton County’s jail is up to code for cleanliness, inmate living standards and more, state inspectors say, and the Sheriff’s Office plans to continue improving facilities in the coming months.
“We passed with flying colors on this inspection, because we strive every year to get better and better,” Wharton County Chief Deputy Jason Mican said.
Inspectors from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards arrived for a surprise evaluation of the jail on Oct. 26. After touring the facilities, speaking to inmates and auditing records, the jail was found to be in compliance with Texas minimum jail standards.
“This year, we did a lot of maintenance on the jail,” Mican said. “It’s an aging jail. It’s over 20 years old now. We did a lot of preservatory maintenance in anticipation for the inspection. We redid showers, (added) new tiles, things like that.”
The inspection process typically takes up most of the work day, running from around 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Mican. The inspector starts by walking through the jail’s kitchen, inmate cells and other facilities.
“We go basically cell to cell, and they will enter almost every cell,” Mican said. “They’ll inspect the lights, the plumbing, the phones (and) mainly then they’re looking for maintenance. Then they’ll question the inmates.”
The inmates have a fairly active role in the inspection process, Mican said. The inspector goes through a questionnaire with them to see if they’re receiving the proper medical care, if they have enough food, if there are any issues with their living conditions and more. If an inmate has a grievance, it goes through a documentation and verification process.
Inspectors also conduct a fire safety evaluation. A can of artificial smoke is used to set off the jail’s alarms and officers’ response is observed.
“When (inspectors) do that, they’re testing, one: Does your fire system work? And two: Do your officers know what to do when a fire alarm goes off?” Mican said.
By the latter half of the inspection, the jail’s documentation system is evaluated. Files are selected at random and the inspector verifies that jail employees are following proper protocols for inmate grievances, discipline, mental health care and more.
Currently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the jail’s population is around 120 inmates, but typically that number sits between 130 and 140 inmates.
“Since (The COVID-19 pandemic began,) we’ve actually been able to keep our population levels down, just because mainly people are staying indoors, but prior to COVID-19, we were actually overpopulated,” Mican said.
At times when the inmate population is high, some are kept at jails in nearby counties.
This year’s inspection is over, but those working at the jail won’t have long to relax. Before next year’s inspection, the plan is to continue focusing on maintenance, Mican said.
“With an aging facility, we have to constantly keep up with air conditioners, replacements, etc. because this building runs 24/7, seven days a week,” he said.
“Ideally, in the future we’re going to have to add on to this facility,” he added.
