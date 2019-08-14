City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Esmeralda Ayala, 19, of 4695 FM 960 West was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia after being in a vehicle stopped in the 300 block of Olive. Police seized methamphetamines and Ecstasy from the vehicle as well as marijuana and a glass pipe. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Miguel Gonzales Jr., 30, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the same vehicle as Ayala in the 300 block of Olive. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Jesus Manuel Martinez, 30, of 307 W. Alfred was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia as well as warrants for unsealed indictments – failure to appear (bail jumping possession of a controlled substance) and escape or evading arrest after being stopped in the same vehicle as Ayala and Gonzales in the 300 block of Olive. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 27, of 500 Victoria in Louise was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a promise to appear, failure to appear and unsafe/illegal backing. Processed, he was held for 48 hours and then released.
Edwin Hawkins Jr., 57, of 10607 Safeguard in Houston was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 300 block of Palacios. Processed, he was transferred to the county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released Sunday, Aug. 11.
Kenneth Jorrod Spann, 39, of 2300 Hamman in Bay City was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 600 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Juan Jose Manzano Jr., 33, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 for possession of a restricted smoking material, no bicycle registration, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for speeding and two counts of failure to appear after being stopped in the 100 block of East Third. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that day.
Violence, weapons
William Lloyd Williams, 32, of 6052 Hwy. 71 was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 on warrants for disorderly conduct fighting, walking in the roadway and two counts of failure to appear. Processed, he was held 48 hours and then released.
Other
Thomas Wayne Garcia, 37, of 3310 CR 342 in Palacios was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear – contempt of court. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the 25400 block of U.S. 59 around 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
A wallet and its contents were reported stolen from L Nails, 1238 N. Mechanic, around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Spruce between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. A stereo and components were stolen. Loss is estimated at more than $400.
Vandals damaged a tire on a vehicle parked at the El Campo Bowling Center, 806 West Loop, around 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Damage is estimated at $100.
An Android ZPE phone valued at $719 was stolen from the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of an assault involving a knife in the 300 block of Greely around 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Valerie Raeann Delgado, 21, of 349 Lakeview Lane was booked at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Fabian Deshawn Ford, 33, of 2902 CR 166 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence.
Joe Angel Oscar Alvelo, 25, of 711 Arcadia in Channelview was arrested at WCSO at 12:47 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for possession of a controlled substance, assault family violence with a previous conviction and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person as well as no driver’s license and violating a promise to appear.
Herberto Hernandez Notario, 27, of 6600 Elm Creek, No. 238, in Austin was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Cordero Malcom Bentancur, 27, of 2902 CR 166 in Wharton was booked at 6:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 on warrants for two counts of aggravated robbery and a single count of escape while in custody.
Daniel William Lapora, 47, of 1411 Thrift was booked at 11:33 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 on a warrant for assault family violence.
Rachel Ann Dixon, 41, of 3611 FM 1299 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for assault family violence.
Martin Martinez, 53, of 1265 Olivia was arrested by WCSO at 2:53 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for assault family violence.
Tameka Lashawn McCullough, 32, of 12281 Ora Lee in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person – criminal negligence.
Charlie Emmitt Reese, 41, of 3609 Lilly in Bay City was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for criminal nonsupport and aggravated robbery.
Other
Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 22, of 1610 S. Mechanic, No. E-7, was arrested by Wharton PD at 5:29 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 on a warrant for parole violation.
