The Wharton County Commissioners Court will be collaborating on a joint request for COVID-19 expense reimbursement from the Houston-Galveston Area Council this Monday.
Commissioners are expected to formalize new election precincts for commissioners, justices of the peace, and constables during its 9:30 a.m. meeting in the Wharton County Annex Building.
Among other agenda items for the county, commissioners will:
• Consider guidelines and criteria for granting tax abatements. This is a review done every two years, but happens to come at the same time Southern Rock Energy Partnership has requested the tax incentive in order to build a refinery near El Campo on its southwest side.
• Consider joining the Texas Attorney General’s office in accepting and participating in the state’s opioid settlement agreement with Johnson and Johnson.
• Roll remaining funds from the Kinder Morgan and M2E3 for road damage settlement.
• Award a bid for architectural services to design and pre-engineer a metal building for the transfer station in East Bernard.
• Hire Russell McDougall as Wharton County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, effective March 1.
• Purchase a server for the Wharton County Library.
• Set dates for 2022 commissioner court meetings.
