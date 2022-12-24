Track Santa

Find Santa’s Village at Norad’s site along with real time tracking of St. Nick through the USA.

With Santa’s flight less than a day away, the spirit of Christmas is in the air and there’s still time to celebrate a little more before visions of sugar plums tonight.

For the biggest and smallest among us who want to watch Kris Kringle in real-time, NORAD tracks his flight across the country while he’s in American air space.

