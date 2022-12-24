With Santa’s flight less than a day away, the spirit of Christmas is in the air and there’s still time to celebrate a little more before visions of sugar plums tonight.
For the biggest and smallest among us who want to watch Kris Kringle in real-time, NORAD tracks his flight across the country while he’s in American air space.
Everyone’s getting involved as the FAA issued Santa a cargo permit to deliver presents across the nation, including “the FAA issued Santa a special commercial space license for a crewed mission to the International Space Station using his StarSleigh-1 space capsule powered by the Rudolph Rocket. The mission license includes both launch and reentry operations and will occur from a U.S.-based spaceport,” as reported by the FAA newsroom.
NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1995.
For the animal lovers among us interested in Father Christmas’ furry friends, the jolly old elf himself live-streams feeding and caring for them every year. He has a feeding schedule for his flight crew and their furry friends, as well as a special take-off stream for the night hes set to fly around the world.
Saint Nick likes to stay aware of the goings on at the North Pole so has a rolling subscription to www.northpoletimes.com. For anyone looking for Christmas craft activities, sweet and savory recipes and their status on the naughty or nice lists, it’s the place to visit with the family on Christmas.
For families looking to spread some Christmas cheer to their friends and family, either next door or flung far afield, www.elfyourself.com gives people looking to make elf photos or videos with up to five “elves” made with the faces of friends and family.
Of course, the Claus’ are an international family, and for readers looking for some insight into their operation, the Finnish government got an interview with the First Lady of the North Pole, herself that can be read at www.finland.fi/christmas/exclusive-interview-mrs-claus/.
For anyone of any age that want’s to learn about Christmas around the world, find holiday recipes or color Christmas pictures, visit www.whychristmas.com.
