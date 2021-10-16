The possibility of future food truck parks in El Campo goes before Planning & Zoning Commissioners Wednesday.
The issue came before city officials recently when a business person made an inquiry into the possibility of establishing a permanent site for the eateries on wheels.
Food trucks already deploy individually in El Campo on any given day would not be affected by any future food truck parks unless parked in one, according to the current proposal.
“If somebody wants to build a food truck park, I think that’s a wonderful thing. The only concern I have is: will something be changed later that would require food trucks to park in a food truck park,” Georgia Mae’s Good Eats food truck owner Charlotte Brown told the Leader-News.
Brown, a former El Campo city councilwoman, clashed with council earlier this year over placing her food truck near city hall. Rules, she said, can be changed.
The envisioned parks would allow between two and 10 food trucks to gather at a site, more if approved by council, but drive-though service would be prohibited.
A park would have the option to construct an indoor seating area, however.
“Playgrounds, movie areas, stages for musical or art performances, or similar are encouraged within a food truck park,” Former City Planning Director Jai McBride said in the ordinance proposal, adding, “Park owners are encouraged to provide for an aesthetically-pleasing environment within the park, which includes shade and seating elements.”
Georgia Mae’s would likely avoid a park plan unless it offered events or something to draw potential customers from surrounding areas. “Having nine-10 food trucks together, that would limit your business. But now if they were having an event, that would not only bring citizens of El Campo but people from the surrounding area ... the more people you have the better it is for a food truck,” Brown said.
Her business routinely participates in community festivals in surrounding towns.
Proposed park regulations include prohibiting 24-hour operations and requiring the trucks to be removed each day upon closing unless a commissary is included in the plan.
A plan for proper garbage disposal is required as well.
The El Campo City Inspections Department will present their views and the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the issue.
The commission could vote on the issue during the 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 session in City Council chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
Once P&Z commissioners decide their stance on the issue, the measure will go to city council for final consideration.
