Major Ben Evans
U.S Air Force, retired
Major Ben Evans was born Jan. 2, 1929 in the Eldridge community, also known as Bonus Loop, a former sharecroppers’ property for the production of sugar cane. He was the sixth of eight children born to Lottie Hayes and Robert Evans.
In 1931, when Ben Evans was two, the family moved to Sorrell to farm with Ben’s step-grandfather and grandmother, Mamie and Issac Boyd. In 1935, the Evans family moved behind what’s now the Wharton County Fairgrounds area and sharecropped on the Harrison place with Will Johnson.
The Evans family moved again, in 1936, to Glen Flora, where Ben attended his first year of school.
The Great Depression effected Ben’s first years, as crop prices fell by about 60 percent and sharecroppers turned to tenant farmers.
Ben had to work hard to help his family as a sharecropper. What they were able to keep and sell gave them little money. They grew their own food on a small plot next to their tenant house.
His life was regimented by work and education, instilled in him by his parents.
In July of 1944, the family moved to Wharton where Evans graduated in 1946 from Wharton Training High School, an all-black high school.
On Jan. 30, 1947, now 18 years old, Evans decided to join the army like many young men in rural communities hoping to find opportunities in the service.
The following is the story Evans wrote for a Veterans Day program for his granddaughter:
“I took 13 weeks of basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. In October 1947, I came to Fort Sam Houston to attend medical training at the Brooke General Hospital. I finished in December 1947 and spent three weeks at home before going to Camp Stoneman in California in January 1948.
“I spent about 10 days in California before boarding the troopship (General William Wiegel) in San Francisco for travel to Japan. The trip took 30 days with stops in Honolulu, Hawaii; Wake Island, Guam; The Philippines, and Okinawa, before arriving in Yokohama, Japan.
“I was assigned to “C” Battery of the 76th Anti-Aircraft Artillery (AAA) Battalion ... In the Summer of 1949, we moved to the Atsugi Training Camp. In November 1949, I left Yokohama for the U.S. on the troopship (General Hugh Gaffney).
“I Got to California and Camp Stoneman in December 1949 and I came home on furlough for the Christmas holiday. I left Wharton in January 1950 for Fort Riley, Kan.s where I was discharged in June 1950 and returned to Wharton.”
The U.S. Army was segregated until July 26, 1948, when President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981.
“I entered Wharton County Junior College (Black Campus) in September 1950 and graduated in May 1952. Finding no jobs after school, I went back in the service in November 1952. This time I went into the Air Force’s Aviation Cadet Program at Ellington Field.
“When I graduated from Primary to Base Flying in July 1953, I was transferred to Harlingen Air Force Base in the Rio Grande Valley. I was commissioned a second lieutenant on Oct. 23, 1953 and received my wings in December 1953.
“I was assigned to McClellan Air Force Base, Calif.,spending the Christmas holidays at home in Wharton. Prior to departing to California, I married Billie Jean Curtis on Jan. 7, 1954.”
At McClellan, Evans “was assigned to the 552nd Airborne Early Warning and Control Wing. I was in the 964th Squadron. We had only two planes at the time (RC-121) a military version of the commercial Super Constellation.
“To keep current flying efficient, we flew weather recon missions with the 55th Weather Squadron at McClellan. In August 1957, I left McClellan Air Force Base for Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, where I attended the Air Force’s Communications-Electronics School.
“After graduation August 1958, I was assigned to Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkey for 18 months. This was considered to be a remote assignment; however, I was able to travel to Beirut, Tel Aviv, Libya, Athens, Italy, Germany, France and other countries.
“In May 1960, I was assigned to 427th Air Refueling Squadron at Langley Air Force Base, Va. We had temporary duty tours at Lajes Field in the Azores and at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda.
“From there, I was assigned to the 29th Communications Squadron at Langley, Air Force Base. In April of 1962, I was transferred to Shaw Air Force Base in Sumpter, SC.
“I was assigned to the 501st Aircraft Control and Warning Wing. I was a member of the 651st Communications Squadron. Our mission was to support the Army in field exercises. We had temporary duties in Texas, North Carolina, Louisiana, Washington, Ohio, California and Florida. We also went overseas to Panama, Puerto Rico, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic.
“In August 1963, I was sent to Da Nang in South Vietnam. I remained there until I was reassigned to Ubon, Thailand in late 1963.
“In September 1964, I was reassigned from Thailand to George Air Force Base at Victorville, Calif., where I was the base communications officer. I remained there until I was assigned to Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines in August 1966. I served as head of programs and requirements in the Plans and Programs Directorate of 13th Air Force Headquarters.
“In September 1968, I was reassigned to the 60th Military Airlift Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. I was a member of the 75th Military Airlift Squadron with a mission of airlifting passengers and cargo throughout the world. Our main support route was from Travis Air Force Base to Hawaii, Guam, The Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Okinawa, Japan and then back to Travis Air Force Base.
“We also had special missions to Central and South America, Australia and New Zealand. Once a week, we had an American Embassy Support Mission that traveled around the world westward from Travis Air Force Base. Our sister squadron at Charleston Air Force Base, S.C. flew a similar flight traveling eastward. We would normally meet in New Delhi, India.
“In 1970, I became ill and spent most of the year undergoing numerous clinical tests, but no cause was ever found for my illness. I spent time at the School of Aviation Medicine at Brooks Air Force Base and Wilford Hall Medical Center both in San Antonio. I was finally given a medical retirement on Dec. 24, 1970.”
Billie Jean Evans, as an officer’s wife, learned to adjust to moving from base to base where segregation was not a factor although in the civilian community it effected everything from public schools to drinking fountains. During the Evans’ life in the Air Force, they had seven children plus two children Billie Jean had prior to her marriage to Ben.
The Evans children, as “Air Force Brats,” learned to make friends quickly as they never knew when it would be time to move again. They also traveled and met many people with diverse backgrounds.
While stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, they lived near Gen. Benjamin Davis Jr. (the first African American to make general in the Air Force)
Coming home from military missions, Evans brought his family gifts and the children didn’t realize their father’s Vietnam missions were dangerous.
Evans had become an Air Force major, but to his children, he was just “Daddy.”. The children remember their father sitting them down and telling them he would be leaving on a mission, but not to worry as he would be back soon.
When Evans received transfer orders, he would often send his family to his mother-in-law’s house in Wharton until he was settled into officer’s housing.
Because of segregation, he would drive his family. His wife would prepare and pack enough food to feed the family on the trip; stopping at black-owned businesses when possible.
Once in Wharton, Billie Jean and her children were under Jim Crow Laws. When the Evans children stayed at their grandmother’s house during a school period, they attended J.H. Speaker Elementary and Wharton Training Junior High, segregated schools west of the railroad tracks in Wharton (currently MLK Boulevard).
The Evans Family was living at Travis Air force Base in Fairfield, Calif., when he retired in 1970, after 21 years and 18 days.
The family moved back to Wharton in 1971 where Evans enrolled at the University of Houston. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with distinction and a degree in electrical engineering embarking on a second career working in management for Texas Instruments, and later Southwestern Bell Telephone.
Ben Evans turned 90 on Jan. 2, 2019.
Commentary: Ben Evans persevered with hard work, dedication and love for his country to become a major in the U.S. Air Force. He lived during a time of segregation, experienced life of desegregation and equality in the military with dignity and hope for a better future for his family.
Thank you, Major Ben Evans, for your service to our country. You are a true hero to our community.
Note: Evans will be recognized for his service again Saturday by the Edwards Ministerial Association, Inc. at their Image Awards program in Austin. Dr. Edwards Edwards Jr., chaplain (and retired Texas Army National Guard brigadier general said Evans is being honored for his service to his country and community. Evans is bedridden and will not be able to attend, but his family will be there to except the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.