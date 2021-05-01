Getting pulled over meant going back to prison, which might have been why a Simonton man now faces a murder charge.
Fulshear police tried to initiate a traffic stop on Thursday, April 1, which ended in a fatal crash five miles west of East Bernard, long after their officer had dropped out of the chase.
“We have license plate readers in town,” Fulshear Police Capt. Michael McCoy said, adding one pinged on 54-year-old Raymond Charles Lights’ 2003 white, four-door Hyundai Sonata.
An officer quickly discovered Lights had a one-way ticket back to state prison: a “blue warrant” for aggravated robbery.
“It’s a parole violation; there is no bonding out,” McCoy said.
With such warrants, it’s standard for it to be accompanied by an “armed and dangerous” warning, but Lights wasn’t armed. He was behind a steering wheel.
Fleeing from Fulshear, Lights headed for Wharton County, evading more and more police organizations that joined along the way. A flat tire, possibly from a spike strip, caused the Fulshear officer to drop out of the chase, McCoy said.
By 11:20 a.m., Lights was passing through the East Bernard area at an estimated 90 mph, five minutes from another bad choice turning deadly.
The Sonata crashed at 11:25 on CR 270 five miles west of East Bernard.
“He was traveling at a high rate of speed. He lost control. It was a dirt road,” Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard told the Leader-News. “His vehicle left the roadway to the right, rolled and struck an embankment.”
Lights was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land via helicopter ambulance. His girlfriend, 51-year-old passenger Julia Moreno of Gonzales, went to the morgue at the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office. Although not ejected from the vehicle, she had not been wearing a seat belt.
Investigators determined by Monday that Lights should face a murder charge.
“When reviewing the facts of any case, this office needs to consider the most appropriate charge as it applies to the offense. In this particular case, I made the decision that murder (is an appropriate charge when it takes place) in immediate flight ... commits or attempts to commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
Lights was still hospitalized last week when the decision to charge him with murder was made. This Monday, at 9 a.m., he was booked into the Wharton County Jail on the single count of murder as well as the initial parole violation. He remained there in lieu of a $500,000 bond as of press time.
The case against Lights should be presented to the Wharton County Grand Jury at a session between May and July. For the District Attorney’s Office, Lights becomes the 13th murder suspect on its docket.
If convicted, Lights faces up to life in prison, but it won’t be the first time. Lights received a 95-year prison sentence in Houston’s 178 District Court for aggravated robbery on Jan. 13, 1994.
His July 16, 1993 crime was putting a knife to a woman’s throat and taking her money.
“(Lights) maintained ... although he might have accidentally have cut (the victim’s) neck with a knife, the resulting wound was of no major significance ... (Lights) felt strongly that he should only be charged with, and would only agree to plead to, a misdemeanor assault because the cut that he caused on (the victim’s) neck was only a ‘nick’ which drew little, if any, blood,” his attorney Blair Davis said in a sworn affidavit filed as part of an appeal on Oct. 18, 2020.
A jury hadn’t agreed during the initial trial and imposed the heavy penalty. Exactly when he was released on parole wasn’t available by press time.
“Our criminal justice system can be frustrating,” Allison said.
The armed robbery wasn’t Lights’ first encounter with the law. He had been convicted of a Dec. 31, 1986 robbery as well as a Jan 31, 1991 theft and vehicle theft, robbery on Jan. 16, 1987, and misdemeanors in 1986.
Lights had been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an April 6, 2020 case as well and received a five-year prison sentence. In that case, he stood accused of using a knife to threaten his aunt during a domestic dispute on July 6, 2019 in Fort Bend County.
