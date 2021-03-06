Hours spent reading could help cut tuition costs for St. Philip Catholic Schools, or so 2021 Readathon event organizers hope, thanks to book-loving students and community donors.
All grades at SPS, in Pre-K three through eighth grade, began the Readathon program on Feb. 22. To participate in the event, students read independently, partnered with another student, out loud during class or at home with their families, logging time spent reading along the way.
“This two week reading marathon not only helps students get the practice they need to sharpen their reading skills, it also promotes the importance of families spending time together reading,” Readathon Chair Rhea Prasek said.
Any school appropriate book counts for the contest, except for picture books without text.
Prizes will be awarded to ‘top readers’ in each grade level and to the student who brings in the most money. In previous years, top readers were decided based on the number of books read, but this year students submitted their total reading time, logged in 15 minute increments, instead.
“To make things new and exciting, the rules were changed to award the ‘top reader’ who reads the longest,” Prasek said.
Some donors sponsored students in the Readathon by pledging a certain amount for each book read. Others donated a set amount or contributed a memorial donation in the name of a family member who has passed away.
This year’s reading portion concluded Friday, but donations will still be accepted through March 16.
The 2020 Readathon was conducted while students learned remotely during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were still able to raise $28,000 and read 26,247 books. The total reading time SPS students logged this year is still being calculated, but event organizers are hoping to beat last year’s numbers.
Running for 39 years, the SPS Readathon was created as a way to raise money for the school and offset tuition costs by longtime SPS volunteer Anglen Slovak.
“The event … was meant to supplement the school’s endowment fund,” Prasek said. “It is an interest bearing account that supplements our school budget each year. So we depend on the interest to help keep tuition feasible for parents.”
For participating in the Readathon, students have the chance to win a variety of prizes, including ‘top reader’ medals, goodie bags, a “money tree” plant, which is adorned with cash and gift cards, and more. Student prizes will be awarded on March 30.
“Anyone and everyone is welcome to sponsor a St. Philip student this year,” Prasek said.
Donations can be made at www.stphilipschool.org/support-sps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.