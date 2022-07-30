Bridge on Pinchot St.

Less than 100 drivers per day will likely be impacted by the bridge closure, says Public Works department. The bridge is slated to be replaced as part of the Tres Palacios drainage project’s Phase II.

The Pinchot street bridge will be closed for replacement as part of the continuing Tres Palacios drainage project.

One of eight bridges within city limits, it crosses the Tres Palacois river and will be closed down for about two years to repair a “critical issue” as reported by the El Campo Public Works department.

