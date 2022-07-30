The Pinchot street bridge will be closed for replacement as part of the continuing Tres Palacios drainage project.
One of eight bridges within city limits, it crosses the Tres Palacois river and will be closed down for about two years to repair a “critical issue” as reported by the El Campo Public Works department.
“As a wooden bridge, the pilings have shown areas of wear and rot and was recommended to be replaced or repaired. This was identified as part of our Tres Palacios drainage project for replacement to a concrete bridge. It is not prudent to budget this as a repair for ($20,000-$25,000) that would be torn out and replaced as part of the $14.8 million grant. It has been closed in the interest of public safety as a precautionary measure,” Director of Public Works Kevin Thompson said.
This represents a small portion of the greater flood mitigation project that’s phase two began in 2021 with an announcement from Mayor Chris Barbee and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
Traffic across the bridge is low, less than 100 crossings per day, as reported by the Public Works department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.