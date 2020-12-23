Trustees rejected a tax abatement and rezoning agreement Monday night for a solar farm hoping to build Southeast of Louise after leaving the request in limbo a week prior.
Space City Solar, LLC, of Houston filed a Chapter 313 tax abatement application with LISD in September 2019 for a 906,000 solar panel project between Danevang and Ganado. Space City Solar, LLC was created for the Louise area project by parent company EDF Renewables of Paris, France.
The tax abatement request originally went before the Louise ISD school board on Dec. 14, but died for lack of a motion, and the rezoning request was not voted on.
EDF Renewables Development Director Aaron Smith spoke about the project during Monday’s session, after members of the public voiced their concerns during a public forum before the meeting.
“The decision that you guys are making today does not affect whether we build the project or not,” Smith said. “We have about $40 million sunk into the project today. We’re moving forward with it. We will start construction in the summer.”
Multiple trustees expressed distaste for the statement the project would continue regardless of trustees’ abatement decision. The board did not learn that fact until after its Dec. 14 meeting, LISD Board Vice President Chris Faas said.
“I’m just not convinced that y’all’s project is coming regardless,” Faas said. “I’m kind of taking that as a bullying tactic, and I personally don’t like it.”
Smith denied a bullying tactic was being used, adding that the announcement was made in light of trustees’ previous meeting.
“We were holding off making public announcements to make sure you guys could go ahead and vote on it, but once you guys passed on the vote, we decided (we) might as well make the whole project public.”
Trustees ultimately rejected the tax abatement and rezoning agreements with trustee Stephen Lutringer motioning, Faas seconding and none voting in favor of the agreement.
“The people that are in the audience (against the tax abatement), we’re siding with them by not making a motion, but that’s also taking it from the biggest business in our district, which is the school,” Board Secretary Pro Tem Marco Munoz said. “That’s a really tough decision, and saying all that, I’m still not going to make a motion.”
Construction on the project is planned to begin in the summer of 2021, with completion expected one year later, according to a Dec. 21 press release from EDF Renewables. While under construction, the project would employ 300 workers, they said.
If approved, the Space City solar project abatement would have meant $50,000 annually for Louise in PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) funds while the project was being built, for a maximum of $750,000, and a one-time $1.8 million lost revenue payment after the project was built.
Without the tax abatement deal, if the project is built, the school district would then be considered a property rich district under the Chapter 49 state code. Under this law, part of LISD’s tax revenue on the about $190 million project would be collected by the state to be distributed to property poor school districts.
In 2019, LISD’s school board approved applications from Hecate Energy and SunChase Power, in March and May respectively, for a Chapter 313 ad valorem (property) tax limitation agreement. The two companies’ filed applications with the state comptroller, which were accepted.
Hecate’s proposed solar farm, dubbed the Ramsey Project, includes 1.8 million solar panels on 4,300 acres of land located southeast of Louise. SunChase’s project, the Louise Solar Project, is smaller than Hecate’s at 1,500 acres south of Louise.
LISD’s value, after abatements, is $260 million. The Hecate and SunChase solar projects are valued at about $570 million combined, so the added tax revenue would lower the district’s Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax for homeowners. The district’s current M&O rate is $1.0547.
In the L-N’s Dec. 16 edition, it was incorrectly reported that LISD trustees had rejected EDF Renewables’ tax abatement request on Dec. 14. No trustees motioned to accept it, so the decision was delayed until Monday.
