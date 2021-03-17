City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Jose Manzano Jr., 35, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, March 4 on warrants for possession of a restricted smoking material, speeding and failure to appear. Processed, Manzano paid fines and was released later that night.
Fabian Cardoza, 55, listed as being homeless in El Campo was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Friday, March 5 for possession of marijuana and a warrant for public intoxication after being stopped for walking on the wrong side of the road. Processed, Cardoza was shipped to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $1,069 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jordan Jolene Gonzalez, 18, of 212 Central was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Friday, March 5 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana along with hindering the apprehension of a known felon or sex offender after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, she was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted $20,500 in bond and was released the same day.
Josh Thomas Garza, 19, of 107 W. Fourth was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, March 6 for marijuana possession after being stopped for a traffic violation. Transferred to county jail the next day, he was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Jeremy Paul Garcia, 17, 310 Lincoln was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, March 6 for possession of marijuana after officers patrolling in the 700 block of Marianette stopped to investigate loud music. An officer spotted Garcia throwing what appeared to be a small bag after getting out of a vehicle parked there. Marijuana was recovered. Processed, Garcia was sent to county jail. Once there, he was released on a personal recognizance bond the same day.
Jayden Bray Wilson, 20, of 614 E. Calhoun was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7 for possession of marijuana. Officers dispatched to a welfare concern at Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic, encountered Wilson. Processed, he went to county jail the same day. Once there, he was released on a personal recognizance bond and was released.
Edgar Leonel Ortiz De Leon, 31, of 201 Bellman was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Sunday, March 7 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license after being stopped for failure to dim headlights. Processed, De Leon was shipped to county Jail. Once there, he posted $2,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Luke Anthony Hernandez, 21, of 906 Center was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Monday, March 8 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he went to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Garret James Svatek, 18, of 2323 CR 463 was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 for theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying of a weapon by officers dispatched to a disturbance at Echo Energy Service, 148 Duckett. Processed, Svatek was sent to county jail.
Braelon Tre’Zhun Hudlin, 18, of 1007 Heights was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 for theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying of a weapon after police were dispatched to a disturbance at Echo Energy Service, 148 Duckett. Reports came in of a handgun involved in the disturbance. No injuries were noted. Police recovered a stolen Glock pistol along with Xanax and marijuana. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Daniel Christopher Michael Rodriguez III, 20, of 1018 CR 257 in Eagle Lake was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 in the same incident as Hudlin. He faces charges of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Processed Rodriguez was moved to the county jail.
Roman Gabriel Cruz, 44, of 902 E. Hillje was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, March 11 for possession of marijuana and a sheriff’s department warrant for being a bondsman off bond (burglary of a building). He was transferred to county jail.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 22, of 207 Olive was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday, March 12 for marijuana possession and no driver’s license after being stopped in the 1200 block of Sam.
Michael Paul Dorris, 42, of 406 Mayfield was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12 on warrants for expired registration, no insurance and being a bondsman off bond (possession of a controlled substance). Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. He posted an $8,000 bond and was released the same day.
Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 23, of 802 Grace was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Sunday, March 14 for possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, to investigate a theft. Arraigned in El Campo, she posted bond and was released the same day.
Property
Mashisa Joyce Curry-Tyler, 43, of 709 College was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Monday, March 8 on a warrant for theft. Processed, she was released the same day due to medical complications.
Jasmine Shurail Chaisson, 25, of 408 Menefee in Ganado was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday, March 5 for theft after allegedly shoplifting items from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, Chaisson was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Mathew Ray Guevara, 18, of 104 Ave. E was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, March 11 on warrants for home burglary and evading arrest. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $38,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Abelardo Mendoza IV, 35, of 947 N. Liberty was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12 on a warrant for forgery. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, a warrant for harboring a runaway child was served against him.
