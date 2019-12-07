Concern over e-cigarette and vaping use by teenagers became an official state issue this week with State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, leading the effort.
As chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services, Kolkhorst led a hearing on effects of alternative smoking devices exploring if additional laws are needed at the state capitol Tuesday.
“We must take a hard look at the impact of e-cigarettes on public health,” Kolkhorst said. “It’s alarming that so many minors are vaping without understanding the long-term impact to their health and the addiction of nicotine. Texas principals and school administrators testified that the number of high school and middle school students now vaping has more than doubled in the last two years.”
El Campo schools haven’t been immune, its students are as much part of the growing trend as any other.
The appeal, principal Demetric Wells told the newspaper in November, may lie in the ease of concealment. Many of the devices, he said, could easily be mistaken for a USB drive (a data storage device used with computers).
School resource officers have confiscated about 10 of the pens as of early November.
E-cigarettes, like the tobacco products they imitate, are illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to buy, or 18 if the person is active duty in the Armed Forces.
Despite dozens, if not hundreds, of assorted styles, each e-cigarette or vape pen is largely the same containing a slot for a liquid tank, a unit to turn the liquid into mist and a battery along with the electronics to make it work.
The tank can be filled with legal nicotine-based products or the illegal marijuana-based products.
Across the nation, e-cigarettes have been linked to lung illnesses. In Texas, there have been 189 confirmed or probable cases and one death attributed to vaping, according to data released by Kolkhorst’s office.
Several experts across the state and nation expressed concerns that minors are using vaping products at a rapidly increasing rate, during the Senate panel hearing.
According to reports from the Center for Disease Control, among high school students nationally, e-cigarette use increased from 1.5 percent in 2011 to 20.8 percent in 2018.
In Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services, more than 330,000 middle and high school students (about 13 percent) reported using e-cigarettes in 2018.
Now, reports indicate one in four high school students have used an electronic cigarette within the last 30 days.
“This hearing is the start of a thorough examination about the dangers of vaping ... As lawmakers, it would be reckless to ignore the dangers to public health, the risks to our young people, and the increased health care costs created by this rising trend,” Kolkhorst said. “During the seven-hour hearing, doctors and researchers expressed concerns over the unknown ingredients in some e-cigarettes or vapes. I hope every parent realizes the dangers of the epidemic we are facing.”
Some states are considering label requirements and others are banning flavored e-cigarettes, which are considered an attractant to young vapers.
“The flavors — you can’t have Capn’ Crunch. That’s not something an adult wants to use. It’s something that a child wants to use,” Jay Maddock, chief wellness officer at Texas A&M University, told lawmakers, according to coverage in the Austin American-Statesman.
The University of Texas and Texas A&M systems have banned vaping on all campuses.
