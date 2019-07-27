City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Hannah Marie Cortez, 23, of 103 E. Third was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers stopped her in the 100 block of Hoskins Broadway. Processed locally, she paid a fine and was released later that night.
Property
Mark Anthony Garcia, 28, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 on warrants for being a bondsman off bond – two counts of failure to identify and a single count of theft, running a stop sign, no driver’s license, violating a promise to appear and forgery. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars struck a home in the 300 block of South Mechanic around 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20. A New Orleans Saints backpack was stolen along with shoes, a watch and shaver. Loss exceeds $300.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of Business sometime after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Two vehicles received minor damage, estimated collectively at $600.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 7:40 p.m. Monday, July 22. Loss exceeds $100.
A $900 blue iPhone XR was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jesus Andres Sanchez, 25, of 4531 Boldt in San Antonio was arrested by state troopers at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 on two Bexar County warrants for possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.