City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Shannon David Barker, 44, of 201 Ave. F was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 for marijuana possession after officers encountered him in the 800 block of Erin. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
William Jordan Garcia, 17, of 605 Rice was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 for violation of a protective order. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A $500 check was reported forged in the 600 block of South Washington on Nov. 13.
A burglar targeted a home in the 200 block of Avenue F around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, but was spotted by a homeowner in the area.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of harassment in the 700 block of Trochta on Nov. 12.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Shawn Mathew Poncik, 32, of 1285 CR 408 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 21, of 707 Cheryl was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $17,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Brenda Torres, 40, of 1285 CR 408 was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Ryan Tracy Warn, 29, of 4706 Tarpon in Bay City was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Monika Lou Davis, 39, of 609 Fahrenthold was booked at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 for possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and credit or debit card abuse.
Tara Lynn Parker, 42, of 311 Greely was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
Violence, weapons
John Andrew Jackson, 38, of 240 CR 136 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Processed, he posted $1,250 in bonds and was released the next day.
Derrick Dejuan Calyen, 59, of 216 Delmas in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at an unlisted time on Sunday, Nov. 15 for robbery.
Marylynn Reyes, 32, of 6470 Mobile Home Blvd. in Brownsville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:23 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 for firearm smuggling, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and money laundering.
William Jordan Garcia, 17, of 605 Rice was arrested at midnight Tuesday, Nov. 17 for family violence with injury. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Bianca Sara Zamora, 18, of 211 Foerster was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 for assault causing injury. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Jeremiah Joshua Pace, 39, of 5908 CR 405 was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 for five counts of possession of child pornography. He was processed on indictments and then released.
