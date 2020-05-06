City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Eric Enoc Balderas, 20, of 905 Franklin was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, April 30 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 300 block of Ash. Marijuana, THC oil and other items were seized from his vehicle. Processed, Balderas was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $10,750 in bonds and was released the same day.
Joveun Jaray Bullock, 18, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Saturday, May 2 for possession of marijuana after being stopped near his home. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, a warrant for evading arrest was served against him. At the county jail, his name is listed as Joveun Jaray Bullock Jr.
Jaren Tristin Garcia, 18, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Saturday, May 2 for possession of marijuana and no valid driver’s license after being stopped near his home. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $750 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jarvas Richard Cunningham, 48, of 603 N. Washington was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Sunday, May 3 for possession of drug paraphernalia along with a Pardon and Paroles Board warrant for delivery of a controlled substance (tampering), a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office warrant for theft less than $750 in value and local warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, having a child not secured in a safety belt, public intoxication and failure to appear. Cunningham was arrested as part of a narcotics investigation in the 300 block of Alamo Street. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Jacob Ross Hogan, 43, of 525 Jones in Blanco was arrested in the same investigation as Cunningham. Taken into custody at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, May 3, he faces charges of marijuana possession and driving while license invalid. Processed, Hogan was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $750 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
An estimated $100 cash was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of West Calhoun around 3 a.m. Friday, May 1.
Vandals did an estimated $500 damage to a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Ripple between 10 p.m. Friday, May 1 and 12:49 a.m. Saturday, May 2.
Video game cards were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Loss exceeds $100.
Violence, weapons
El Campo police are investigating the report of harassment on Thursday, April 30 on Empire Street.
A threat was reportedly issued to an individual on Thompson Street on Saturday, May 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Matthew Christopher Ramos, 31, of 1216 Fourth in Rosenberg was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:57 p.m. Friday, May 1 for possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Processed, Ramos posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Anthony Trevino Calhoun, 24, of 2623 CR 166 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:03 p.m. Sunday, May 3 for possession of marijuana.
Other
Leslie Ray Gant, 66, of 523 E. Davitt in Eagle Lake was booked at 10:46 a.m. Sunday, May 3 for a parole violation.
