Seven people were arrested and a Houston man was charged with human smuggling after a bailout on U.S. 59 in Wharton Monday morning.
The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. when Capt. BJ Novak, a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, saw a black GMC Yukon heading northbound on the highway near the Colorado River.
Novak reportedly saw multiple traffic violations and could clearly see the driver. When Novak turned on his emergency lights to make a traffic stop just south of CR 231, the vehicle began driving on the shoulder.
“The driver then exited the roadway and traveled through an open field. Due to the wet conditions, (Novak) was unable to follow,” the WCSO press release said.
Novak watched the Yukon head southwest toward CR 231/Wilke Road. Leaving his patrol unit behind the former Hinze’s Barbecue restaurant, he began searching for the Yukon on foot, locating it in the brush along a fence line, about 500 yards from U.S. 59.
“It appeared that the subjects ran south across an open field and into a thick wooded area halfway between U.S. 59 and CR 231,” the release said. “He began searching the wooded area while multiple other units established a perimeter. He tracked the group through the thick brush and eventually located several subjects laying down. They all ran to the south and into an open field. Other units arrived and attempted to apprehend the subjects, but they fled back into the brush.”
Among the other agencies to respond was the Wharton Police Department with a drone.
“Prior to DPS’s (Department of Public Safety) helicopter arriving on-scene, our Mavic 3T thermal drone held the subjects’ position as they moved through the thick brush, giving ground officers real-time updates until additional air support arrived,” WPD said in its own press release.
The sheriff’s office said, “DPS Air Unit 102 arrived to assist and began checking the area.”
From the helicopter, officers saw man lying on the ground near Baughman Slough next to a gravel road near Old Bolton Place. He was arrested and Novak identified him as the driver, Miguel Aviles Medina of Houston.
A short time later, a concerned citizen called, saying he saw a large group of people running near CR 235 and CR 226.
The Wharton Police drone followed them in thick brush using its thermal camera until ground units arrived and arrested all six people.
“Two of the subjects were identified as being from Guatemala, and the other four subjects were identified as being from Mexico,” the sheriff’s office said. “It was determined by U.S. Border Patrol that they had all entered the United States illegally. They were later released to the custody of Border Patrol. Medina was transported to the Wharton County Jail where he was booked in for smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.”
The sheriff’s office thanked DPS, the El Campo and Wharton Police, Wharton County Precinct No. 1 and 2 Constables offices and the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office for assisting.
“Without the assistance of the Texas DPS Aircraft Operations Division, the chances of our success would’ve been drastically reduced,” the sheriff’s office said.
“We are grateful to have been asked to help the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office today in capturing numerous individuals charged with human smuggling,” the police department said.
“While no comparison with a multi-million dollar helicopter, the results of a near-immediate deployment of our thermal-equipped drone has proven once again to be highly effective,” Police Chief Terry Lynch said. “Our officers quickly assisted the sheriff’s office by setting up a western and southern perimeter … Today was a great day for coordinated multi-departmental teamwork and I am proud of my department staying relentless. I am proud of Lt. (Ariel) Soltura’s drone skillset to quickly locate the individuals from above.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.