Stopped, In The Name Of The Law

Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies, along with El Campo and Wharton Police as well as Texas DPS, caught Miguel Aviles of Houston smuggling six illegal migrants after a chase and bailout on U.S. 59 Monday morning.

Seven people were arrested and a Houston man was charged with human smuggling after a bailout on U.S. 59 in Wharton Monday morning.

The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. when Capt. BJ Novak, a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, saw a black GMC Yukon heading northbound on the highway near the Colorado River.

