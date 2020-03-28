No “shelter in place” or “stay at home” orders have been given by Wharton County officials as of press time Friday.
If an order should be given the Wharton County Sheriff’s office and law enforcement around the area will continue to patrol as normal.
“If any type of local ordinance comes into effect (as) law enforcement we have to enforce that, whether that be through fines or taking (someone) to jail,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
On March 19, Texas ordered bars and gyms closed and limited no gatherings of 10 or more people. Since the new mandates from the state, only once have the Wharton County Deputies run into an issue, and it was more of a misunderstanding with a church that did the guidelines from the governor.
The need for stricter guidelines hasn’t been needed, yet, however, if it was announced, Srubar feels Wharton County would take it in stride.
“We’re asking for some common sense (understandings right now), let’s make this happen for our community,” Srubar said.
Commissioner’s Court
The Wharton County Commissioner’s Court, Monday at 11 a.m. will hold a special session to address COVID-19 concerns, necessary responses and renew a disaster declaration enacted on March 23.
