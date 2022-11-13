Vote turnout, GOP showing holds firm

Margins were tighter than expected and voter turnout higher than forecast after the final November General Election ballots were counted, at least for offices representing Wharton County.
Many of the traditionally Republican counties outside metro areas on the Gulf Coast saw strong Democratic showings, albeit far too little to overcome incumbent support.
Republican incumbent Joan Huffman was returned to office by an almost 2-to-1 margin 179,184 (65.37 percent) to 94,903 (34.63 percent) for Democratic challenger Titus Benson.
Huffman was the clear winner in all eight counties in the district. Benson’s best showing was in Harris County where he collected 44,611 votes to Huffman’s winning 63,580.
Overall district voter turnout was 48.86 percent with Fort Bend County leading the pack with 52.58 percent followed by Waller County at 51.98 percent. The lowest voter turnout in District 17 was in Matagorda County where only 44.05 percent of voters went to polls.
Wharton County had 46.32 percent of voters cast ballots in this race.
District 85 State Representative
Republican Stan Kitzman’s collected 49,284 votes (73.84 per- cent) in comparison to 16,153 for Democratic challenger Larry Baggett (24.2 percent) and 1,307 (1.96 percent) for Michael L. Miller, a libertarian.
Kitzman won all six counties, most by at least a 2-to-1 if not 4-to-1 margin, except Fort Bend County. There, balloting was much tighter – 5,127 Fort Bend voters supported Kitzman and 4,361 Baggett.
Waller County cast the most total votes in the election with 16,392 followed by Wharton County with 11,998 and Austin County with 11,032.
Colorado County had the fewest voters with 7,379 casting ballots in the District 85 contest.
Overall voter turnout for the District 85 state representative post was 49.19 percent. Of that, the lowest turnout at 43.60 per- cent was recorded in Waller County, home of Republican winner Kitzman. Meanwhile 57.77 percent of Fayette County voters made it to polls.
In Wharton County, 46.34 percent of registered voters cast ballots in this race.
Congressional District 22
Republican incumbent Troy Nehls beat Democratic challeng- er Jamie Kaye Jordan 149,757 (62.19 percent) to 85,440 (35.48 percent). Libertarian Joseph LeBlanc got 5,362 votes (2.23 per- cent).
Total voter turnout in the five-county race was 49.18 per- cent with Fort Bend notching the highest at 51.01 percent and Matagorda County 44.16 percent.
Wharton County had 46.55 percent of voters cast ballots in this race.
