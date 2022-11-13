Vote turnout, GOP showing holds firm

Margins were tighter than expected and voter turnout higher than forecast after the final November General Election ballots were counted, at least for offices representing Wharton County.

Margins were tighter than expected and voter turnout higher than forecast after the final November General Election ballots were counted, at least for offices representing Wharton County.

Many of the traditionally Republican counties outside metro areas on the Gulf Coast saw strong Democratic showings, albeit far too little to overcome incumbent support.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.