Safety might be priceless, but this school year El Campo ISD has spent more than $500,000 to ensure children have nothing to fear.
Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells presented a state-of-district security update to the board members including next steps and an estimation of the overall expenses incurred.
“I can give you a pretty accurate number. Safety-wise were at about we’re at about $560,000,” Wells said.
“That’s everything we’ve alloted for so far, that’s not the cameras.”
Cameras have been longer-term projects for school security, with officials predicting months before they arrive.
The bidding process started in October, however no camera bids have been submitted to trustees so far.
“I think the best for us would be to come back in December and give you an exact specification of everything that’s been spent, where the money’s come from and where its’ gone,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The district has paid for their security upgrades primarily from ESSER funding, emergency relief from the state to help districts recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another state grant provides the district with $280,000 for security funding, dollars earmarked for campus door replacement.
“We do have that earmarked in the realm of doors at Hutchins (Elementary) and also some of the doors in H-Building (at the El Campo High School) ... there’s those old slatted doors we used to use ... so were putting in solid doors,” Wells said.
The district was awarded the funding through Texas’ School Safety Standards Grant that allows public and charter schools to make security-related purchases on the state’s dime.
