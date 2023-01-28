Louise ISD’s school board approved shatter resistant glass film for campus windows Monday following other county districts in taking the safety measure.
With a 6-0 vote, trustee Amanda Cox absent, the board approved a $27,379.35 bid from NGS of Stafford for shatter resistant film that holds broken glass inside the window frame and delays entry.
District officials cited additional glass they were considering reinforcing beyond that in the first wave.
“We’ve already installed it on our entry doors. We did that years ago so we’re way ahead of the game as far as that’s concerned. But I wouldn’t mind even beefing it up even more and adding it to those entry doors again,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The district collected a trio of bids for the project, passing over a $45,000 bid from the company that installed El Campo ISD’s window film and a $9,445 bid that trustees unanimously had reservations towards.
Oliver also made it known that the $45,000 bid had come from a personal friend of his.
The district plans to pay for the window film with a $50,000 safety grant they received. No timetable has been made for the instillation.
Also at the board meeting, a pair of LISD students asked trustees to consider modifying the district’s dress code, allowing students to wear leggings on campus. The students Destiny Roberts, senior, and Kianna Cortez, sophomore, said the district allowing skinny jeans but not leggings was improper as both garments were equivalently tight.
The students also cited the increased cost of jeans as compared with leggings as a concern for students.
Trustees unanimously approved Oliver’s contract and lease on the district owned superintendent’s house on Second street.
Oliver’s contract stipulates a $126,815.38 salary set until 2025, the same as the previous year, as well as a $300 per month travel allowance, a $200 per month cell phone and hardware allowance and a $770 per month salary supplement to account for contributions to the teacher retirement system.
