Paving roads bills adding up

Unpaid street paving liens go before city council Monday with a plan staff hopes will urge outstanding debts be paid and save the municipality some heartache on figuring out the bills.
When El Campo streets are paved, property owners on either side of the roadway are billed a third of the cost with the city covering the final third.
“Unfortunately, because the city paved streets over a number of decades, there was varying language in the ordinances and interest calculation varied by project,” City Manager Courtney Sladek’s said, adding the issue comes when the bill is not paid immediately.
Sladek’s plan is to set simple interest on all paving at 8 percent, added annually on unpaid accounts. Currently, some interest on paving bills is compounded.
“The current method (compounded interest) on a property that had the lien placed in 1981, in the amount of $900, the total amount owed would be more than $21,000. The proposed method (simple interest) on the same property that had the lien placed in 1981, in the amount of $900, the total amount owed would be less than $4,000,” Sladek said.
City attempts to collect on paving liens last June created a furor when poorly-worded offers of amnesty went out in June 2021, spreading fear before people realized it was a good-faith opportunity for savings.
Some of the 315 bills went out in error, some to the correct location, but all started with a statement of the full total owed, only ending with the amnesty program’s offer of a considerably smaller amount.
“My neighbor, he about had a heart attack. His was $18,000 ... he said, ‘I can’t pay that,’” El Campo resident Drew Tidwell told the newspaper then. “What if my neighbor had had a heart attack?”
If approved, the interest rate would be used for all charges, including liens already in place, City Finance Director Brittni Nanson said.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Ready For Disaster: Council will be asked to approve two disaster debris removal contracts to cover the city should a hurricane or other disaster create overwhelming amounts downed limbs, torn homes or other debris. These contracts come at no cost of the city unless or until they are activated.
Pool Fees On Rise: A proposal to increase city pool fees from $6 to $7 per person including visitors escorting children will be considered.
Campus Cops Update: The agreement placing school resource officers on El Campo ISD campuses comes back before council with adjustments including a requirement that the police station provide advance warning if officers are pulled from campuses for law enforcement use.
The updates also clarify the duties of SROs to enforce laws, control traffic, maintain peace, prevent property loss and provide a visible presence among other duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.