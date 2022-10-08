Paving roads bills adding up

Unpaid street paving liens go before city council Monday with a plan staff hopes will urge outstanding debts be paid and save the municipality some heartache on figuring out the bills.

Unpaid street paving liens go before city council Monday with a plan staff hopes will urge outstanding debts be paid and save the municipality some heartache on figuring out the bills.

When El Campo streets are paved, property owners on either side of the roadway are billed a third of the cost with the city covering the final third.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.