A global pandemic, an overactive hurricane season, market uncertainty and more were among the challenges the Wharton County agriculture industry faced throughout 2020. As the world celebrates the dawn of a new year, the Leader-News examines the highlights of 2020’s local ag stories.
In mid January, El Campo couple Zach and Sarah Eder, Texas Farm Bureau members, competed for a national honor at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin. The Eders were selected to compete nationally for the Excellence in Agriculture award after winning at the state level a few weeks prior.
The couple did not take home the national award, but shared a presentation about the Wharton County agriculture scene.
“We were very proud of our story and felt the presentation went very well,” Zach Eder told the newspaper in January. “We received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, particularly about El Campo’s biotechnology program.”
By March 6, six COVID-19 cases had been reported in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune. No cases had been reported in Wharton County, and area producers were enjoying fair weather for planting their crops.
A process two years in the making, Texas hemp production was officially legalized with the opening of licensing applications on March 16. State legislators legalized hemp production in December, 2018, but steps such as getting the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve program rules on growing had to be completed throughout 2019 and 2020 before producers could actually grow the crop.
On March 19, Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools and bars, prohibited dining in restaurants and limited social gatherings to 10 people in response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdowns affected markets for many industries, including producers and ag industry members who supply food to schools and to grocery stores.
“International markets are just really not moving,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen told the newspaper in April. “Jobs are shutting down ... We might be consuming food at home, but 50 percent of our beef is consumed in restaurants. Carry-out is just not being able to take place of that 50 percent.”
The USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program opened on May 26, offering $16 billion in federal aid to ag producers who faced price declines 5 percent or greater for their crop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Producers of upland cotton, soybeans, sorghum and more were eligible, while rice, extra long staple cotton, soft red winter wheat and more did not qualify for payments. Eligible producers could receive up to $250,000 through the program, which closed in August.
As a busy hurricane season loomed around the corner, Wharton County farmers began to harvest their crop over the summer. Local corn was largely harvested by mid August, with producers seeing high yields.
“The corn is just amazing this year,” Bowen said in August. “Best yields we’ve ever seen.”
Hurricane season left Wharton County largely unscathed, but producers battled some flooding brought by tropical storms. Peak hurricane season runs from late August through early September for the Gulf Coast regions.
Few major issues were seen as the harvest for other local crops like cotton, rice, soybeans and grain sorghum began. This year’s cotton harvest began around the end of August, with producers keeping an eye out for stormy weather.
“We began ginning five days earlier this year.” Cotton merchandiser for United Ag Sally Andel told the newspaper in August. “At this time, we have not received any large amounts of rainfall on open cotton.”
Rice shined particularly in October and November, after producers had harvested the first crop of the year and came back to harvest their ratoon crop.
With about 40 percent of the county’s ratoon crop harvested, producers were seeing yields of about 2,000 to 3,800 pounds per acre, Texas’ best ratoon crop in years, according to the Texas Farm Bureau.
Finishing 2020 the way it began, an El Campo area TFB member was selected to compete nationally for the EIA award. This time, real estate broker Jessica Rumbaugh will represent the El Campo and Texas agriculture industries at the annual AFBF convention in January. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention will be held virtually.
“I have only a few days to get my application together to submit to AFBF to compete in the national competition,” Rumbaugh said earlier this month. “I hope I can make Texas proud.”
